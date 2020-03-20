Davis, Gable team up to develop Gable Gold

It’s been almost 30 years since Barry Davis was on Dan Gable’s coaching staff, and 35 years since Davis wrestled for Gable at the University of Iowa.

But in recent months, Davis and Gable have been working hand-in-hand on a new adventure.

Davis retired as the University of Wisconsin’s head wrestling coach in 2018 after 25 years at the helm. He’s since been part of the Silver Star Nutrition team, a nutritional product company based in Madison, Wis.

Four or five months ago, Davis reached out to Gable about producing a product that would not only carry on Gable’s legacy, but help support the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.

Gable told Davis at that meeting he was all for it, but he had some stipulations. It had to be all-natural. It had to be good. It had to be Gold.

On Thursday, Silver Star introduced Gable Gold on its website silverstarnutrition.com, and the product will soon be available at the Gable Museum.

“He wanted it to be all natural, wanted it to be something good that you put in your body,” said Davis, the Cedar Rapids native who was a three-time national champion for Iowa and a silver medalist at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}