DUBUQUE -- Eighth-ranked Loras put up a fight, but couldn't prevent third-ranked Wartburg from capturing the American Rivers Conference wrestling championship Friday night as the Knights prevailed 23-16 in a dual matchup.

Wartburg (16-1, 8-0) won its 27th straight conference title and 37th overall.

Brady Kyner had a pin for the Knights while Kyle Briggs and Bowen Wileman won by major decision.

Loras' third-ranked Brice Everson upset No. 1-ranked Brock Rathbun at 133 pounds, 8-3. Wartburg's unranked Kris Rumpf upended No. 6 Kevin Kelly 10-4 at 149 pounds.

In three other top 10 matchups, No. 1 Cross Cannone of the Knights topped No. 5 Brandon Murray 8-3, No. 4 Michael Ross blanked No. 10 Eddie Smith 4-0 and Loras' No. 2 Guy Patron stopped No. 8 Kobe Woods at 197, 10-2.

