College wrestling: Wartburg wins Battle of Burgs over Augsburg

WAVERLY – Three weeks ago at the NWCA National Duals in Lousiville, the Wartburg College wrestling team took a strong slap to the head.

It stung.

A semifinal loss to Johnson & Wales in a tournament the Knights have dominated over the past two decades was a wake-up call Wartburg now calls needed.

Tasked with making a response to that tough loss by head coach Eric Keller, the Knights delivered Thursday.

Winning six of 10 matches, Wartburg topped long-time rival Augsburg University, 22-14, in the Battle of the Burgs at full and raucous Levick Arena.

“That loss to JWU kind of got our head straight and lit a fire within us,” said Zane Mulder who delivered one of four major decisions registered by the Knights in the victory. “We came out guns blazing, ready to fight from the first whistle. You could see it … we were out-fighting in positions we weren’t three weeks ago.”

Joe Pins at 133 and Kris Rumph at 149 delivered major decision to give Wartburg a 11-6 lead at the break.

Nathan Fuller scored an 8-6 sudden victory over Cooper Willis at 165, and Mulder followed with a 17-5 major over Seth Goetziner at 174 that gave Wartburg a commanding 18-6 lead that it hung on to.

“Obviously that was heartbreaking at national duals…from that point on it was right ship, refocus,” Keller said. “What you saw tonight is a different team than what you saw a couple of weeks ago.”

The first five matches saw the Auggies score a pair of upset wins as unranked Derek Steele beat fifth-ranked James Levy, 6-4. Then at 157, fourth-ranked Tyler Shilson registered exactly 1:00 of ride time to beat top-ranked David Hollingsworth, 2-1.

But in addition to the majors by Pins and Rumph, top-ranked Zayren Terukina also won, beating fifth-ranked Sam Stuhl, 8-3, at 141.

Through those first five matches, the Knights had 14 takedowns to just three for the Auggies.

Augsburg also got wins at 184 from Bentley Sweanebek-Ostermann and Tyler Kim at 285, but Moe Endene’s major decision over Parker Venz at 197, 12-3, sealed the win for Wartburg.

“It stings, right. It hurts,” Augsburg coach Tony Valek said. “It is a good thing and something we are going to use to motivate us to make some adjustments.”

Wartburg is now off until Feb. 3 when it travels to Coe College where Keller expects to see even a better Wartburg squad.

“Obviously, every match didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” Keller said. “But our fight was there. Our effort was there. Every single guy fought which that is success to us. The wrestling stuff…we can fix.

“I really hope we are a different team a week from now, a couple of weeks. That is our whole goal is to get a little better, get a little better and focusing on the details.”

Augsburg doesn’t have a long time to refocus as it faces another top-five opponent Saturday in Wisconsin-La Crosse.

“At times we didn’t wrestle the pace we wanted and I think in big duals…it does that to guys and it comes back to bite you,” Valek said. “But that is why we wrestle this match and why we have another high level match Saturday with UWL to experience these moments, prepare for these moments.”

Photos: Wartburg wrestling vs. Augsburg, Jan. 26 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 7 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 2 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 9 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 1 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 8 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 12 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 11 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 13 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 5 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 10 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 6 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 4 WR Wartburg vs. Augsburg 3