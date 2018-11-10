DECORAH — Wartburg College crowned three individual champions and Upper Iowa had a pair in the Elite Division of Saturday’s Luther Open wrestling tournament.
Wartburg’s defending NCAA Division III national champion Brock Rathbun won a 17-2 technical fall over Brock Henderson of Coe for the 133-pound title, Mike Ross posted a technical fall over Minnesota State-Mankato’s Logan Saltou in the 165-pound title match, and Bowen Wileman decisioned Justin Hennessy of Nebraska Wesleyan 6-4 in the 285-pound final.
The Knights also had three runners-up. Max Forsyth lost on a third-period pin in the 157-pound finals to Brandon Murray of Loras, Kyle Briggs dropped a 14-6 decision in the championship match at 174 to Shane Siewert of Rochester Community and Technical College and Upper Iowa’s Nick Baumler took the title at 197 with a 6-5 decision over Wartburg’s Kobe Woods at 197.
Upper Iowa got its second title from Dalton Hahn at 184 with a 6-1 win over Brandon Moen of Minnesota State-Mankato. Other top finishes for the Peacocks included thirds by Justin Folley at 133 and Jordan Gundrum at 174.
Luther’s Gilbert Valadez placed third at 149 pounds, and Ira Kuehn was third at 184.
GRANDVIEW OPEN: Northern Iowa had four champions at the Grand View Open Saturday.
In the freshman/sophomore division, Kyle Biscoglia and Jacob Schipper shared the title at 125 pounds while Michael Blockus won at 141, Cayd Lara at 157 and Tyrell Gordon at 197.
In the Open Division, UNI got third-place finishes from Derek Holschlag at 149 and Austin Yant at 174.
