DUBUQUE -- Second-ranked Wartburg College powered through the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional Saturday.
The Knights kept all 10 of their wrestlers alive after the opening day, including nine in the championship bracket.
Brady Kyner (125), Brock Rathbun (133), Brady Fritz (141), Kris Rumpf (149), Cross Cannone (157), Michael Ross (165), Kyle Briggs (174), Kobe Woods (197) and Bowen Wileman (285) all won twice to remain in the championship hunt.
Rathbun pinned both of his opponents, Cannone ran his winning streak to 59 with a pair of technical falls, and Briggs had a pin and a technical fall.
Isaiah Cox won his opening match at 184 pounds, but lost a 3-1 overtime decision to Bryce Oveson of Cornell in the second round before winning his first consolation bout.
The tournament concludes Sunday.
