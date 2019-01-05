LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Third-ranked Johnson & Wales edged Wartburg by a point in the semifinals, but the second-ranked Knights bounced back to claim third place Saturday at the Division III NWCA National Duals.
Johnson and Wales got a key, 4-3 win at 141 pounds and a pin at 149 that proved to be the difference in an 18-17 semifinal win that was Wartburg's first dual defeat of the season. It also kept the Knights out of the National Duals finals for the first time since the tournament began in 2002.
Each team won five matches, but top-ranked Cross Cannone was the only wrestler to score bonus points for the Knights with his technical fall at 157 pounds.
In the third-place match, Wartburg (9-1) handled No. 5 Wabash, 27-13. Brennen Doebel and Brock Rathbun scored pins, Brady Kyner posted a technical fall and Michael Ross racked up a major decision.
Top-ranked Augsburg defeated Johnson & Wales 20-13 for the Division III title.
In the Division II tournament, Upper Iowa lost a pair of duals Saturday and finished eighth. It marked the 11th time in the last 12 seasons the Peacocks have placed among the top eight.
Lindenwood edged Upper Iowa 26-21 early in the day before Central Oklahoma topped the Peacocks 24-12 in the seventh-place matchup.
Justin Folley won both of his matches at 133 for Upper Iowa with a pin and a sudden victory decision. Nick Baumler also won twice with a pair of decisions.
