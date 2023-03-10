ROANOKE, Va. – There was good, and there was some bad.

Everything didn’t go to plan Friday during the opening two sessions of the Division III wrestling championships for Wartburg College.

The good.

David Hollingsworth at 157, Zane Mulder at 174 and Massoma Endene at 197 all reached the semifinals.

The good, but could’ve been better.

Top-seeded Zayren Terukina overcame an upset loss in his opening match to win two consolation matches, including a 10-8 sudden victory decision over Cameron Johnson of Aurora University to all-American honors again.

Nathan Fuller after losing to returning all-American Cooper Potntelandolfo of New York University, 3-0, in his 165 opener, rallied for two consolation victories, beating another returning all-American, Austin Lamb of Rochester Institute, 4-3, to earn his spot on the podium.

That no so great.

Returning all-Americans Joe Pins at 133 and Kris Rumph at 149 each opened with wins by lost in the quarterfinals. Then the two dropped second-round consolation matches to be eliminated from the field.

Heading into Saturday’s semifinals and consolation semifinals, the Knights are tied for second place with Baldwin Wallace with 40 points. Long-time rival Augsburg University leads with 62 points and the Auggies have four in the semifinals and seven overall all-Americans.

Augsburg separated itself from the field by scoring 14 bonus during the opening day.

To get to the semifinals, Hollingsworth, the top seed, opened with a 5 minute and 41 second fall over Wenchard Pierre-Louis of Ithaca College. He then built an 8-3 lead over Baldwin Wallace’s Thomas West in the quarterfinals before holding on to win 8-6.

He will face Augsburg’s Tyler Shilson in the semifinals. Shilson won the only match between the two in Janurary, 2-1.

Mulder also opened with a fall pinning Marco Gaita of Wesleyan University in 4:25 at 174, before rolling over Augsburg’s Seth Goetzinger, 8-2, in the quarters.

Mulder will take on Charlie Grygas of Oswesgo State in the semifinals.

Endene scored a 13-2 major decision over Dylan Harr of Johnson & Wales in his opener, before holding off returning all-American Camden Farrow of York, 9-7 in the quarterfinals.

Endene will have Tyler Hannah of Wisconsin-Platteville in the semifinals.

Luther College’s Donovan Corn reached the 184 semifinals. Corn beat Cameron Blizard of Washington and Lee, 12-0, in his opener, and then shutout his second straight opponent, Sampson WIlkins of Castleton, 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

Corn will face top-seeded and defending champion Jarritt Shinhoster of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the semifinals.