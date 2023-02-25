SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Top-ranked Wartburg College qualified seven wrestlers to the NCAA Division III wrestling championships Saturday at an NCAA regional.

The Knights had four regional champions – Kris Rumph at 149, David Hollingsworth at 157, Zane Mulder at 174 and Massoma Endene at 197.

Top-ranked Zayren Terukina took second at 141, medically forfeiting to North Central’s Bradley Rosen in the finals. Terukina had advanced to the finals with a 4-2 win over Jake Dado of the Ozarks.

Rumph pinned fourth-ranked Javen Estrada of North Central in 50 seconds to win his title at 149 to become a five-time regional champion. He won his first two at 133.

Hollingsworth avenged a regular-season loss to Loras College’s Zeke Smith with an 8-1 win in the 157 finals to earn his second regional title.

Mulder scored a 7-2 decision over L.J. Richardson of Coe in the 174 finals, while Endene pinned Gage Linahon of Central in 1:30 at 197.

Two other Knights finished third to earn their tickets to Roanoke, Virginia on March 10-11.

Joe Pins was third at 133 edging Coe College’s Alex Friddle, 9-7, to return to the NCAA championships, and Nathan Fuller scored a 6-2 decision over Andrew Sims of Eureka at 165.

Wartburg won the regional title with 181 points, and Knights’ head coach Eric Keller was named regional coach of the year.

Luther College’s Clayton McDonough, a freshman, pinned Michael Roberts of Westminster in 55 seconds to take third at 149 and qualify.

The Norse also saw Donovan Corn take second at 184 falling 6-0 to Shane Liegel of Loras in the finals.

In Aberdeen, S.D., Upper Iowa qualified four wrestlers to the Division II wrestling championships at a regional qualifier.

UIU will host the NCAA championships March 10-11 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.

Earning bids for the Peacocks were Tate Murty at 141 as he beat Alyeus Craig of St. Cloud State, 5-2, for third. Eric Faught earned a 4-0 decision over Ben Durocher of Wisconsin-Parkside at 157.

Chase Luensman won four straight consolation matches, the final a 5-2 decision over Kole Mark of Minnesota State to finish third.

Colter Bye took second at 184, losing 3-2 to Wisconsin-Parkside’s Reece Worachek in the finals.