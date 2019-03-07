ROANOKE, Va. -- Brock Rathbun knew something wasn't right.
Weight was falling off Rathbun at an incredible pace, and as a wrestler Rathbun knows what a grind it is to cut weight. This wasn't a weight cut because he was two months out from his final prep season.
"I had no clue what was going on," Rathbun recalled. "I was getting real thirsty, was getting sick, my vision was blurry and I was losing a bunch of weight.
"My face got skinny like I was cutting. I checked my weight and I lost like 20 pounds. I usually weighed around 140, 143, and I was around 120, so I knew that wasn't normal."
Rathbun and his family tested his blood sugar and it read somewhere in the range of 14. A person with a rating of 6.1 is considered to have pre-diabetes.
The next step was a trip to the doctor where Rathbun and his family learned his pancreas was not working properly and he was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.
Concern for quality of life is the first thing that Rathbun and his family thought about. Secondarily, the three-time state finalist and two-time state wrestling champion for Center Point-Urbana was concerned how it would affect him as a wrestler.
"I got to learn everything in about four hours," said Rathbun, who went on to win his third state title after the diagnosis.
Management of what and when he ate and drank became as important as working to become a better wrestler. And, for nearly two months, until he switched to an insulin pump, he gave himself daily injections of insulin.
"That is the hard part," said Rathbun, a Wartburg College sophomore who will be looking to defend his 133-pound national title Friday and Saturday in Roanoke, Virginia. "Figuring out what I need to eat and drink, especially on days of tournaments or a dual. Figuring out what your body needs and not what you want.
"I stick to lean meat or veggies, rice, sweet potatoes ... super foods. Before a match, I check my blood sugar and if I need to bring it up, I eat a granola bar."
Nerves and adrenaline can also affect Rathbun, but he knows if he does his part with the controllable, he still can perform at a high level.
After spending a season at Iowa, Rathbun decided to transfer. He visited several American Rivers Conference schools before settling on Wartburg, where last March in Cleveland he became the first freshman national champion in program history.
"The goal was to try to be Wartburg's first four-time champion," Rathbun said of his mission upon transferring.
Wartburg head coach Eric Keller said Rathbun is the first wrestler he has coached with diabetes.
"It was a learning process at the very beginning, and I did not necessarily know as much as I wanted to know so I educated myself as much as possible," Keller said. "He has done an outstanding job of managing it. We have a great athletic trainer in Ryan Callahan, and he has been on board from the beginning."
Like last March, Rathbun (23-3) enters this weekend's tournament as the No. 3 seed. He lost a dual match to second-seeded Sam Bennyhoff, the wrestler he beat in last year's finals, and he has not faced top-seeded Jordin James of Mount Union.
Rathbun avenged his other two losses at the Lower Midwest Regional, and another meeting with Bennyhoff could happen in the semifinals.
"I feel pretty confident," Rathbun said. "It's the same goal as last year. I'm going into it trusting my coaches and training and what I have put into it and if I do that I feel like the result will show for itself."
Keller likes what he has seen from Rathbun recently, especially with his dominating performance at the regional tournament. And Keller really loves Rathbun's ambitious goals.
"In our illustrious history of this program we have never had a four-time national champion," Keller said. "When he and I met in the recruiting process, we sat down and talked about that and we were on the same page. That is what he wanted, and I told him this is the place he could do it.
"I love his goals are that way. The good part about Brock is he is not afraid to put the work in to get to that point."
Wartburg, the three-time defending national champion, qualified seven for the national tournament, two fewer than rival Augsburg and another potential contender, Johnson and Wales.
This is the first time since 1992 that Wartburg has had fewer than eight qualifiers. The Knights had eight in 2001, the last time they failed to finish in the top three nationally. In the other 25 seasons, Wartburg has had either nine or 10 qualifiers.
Keller and Rathbun say the Knights can only control what they can control.
"We all believe in ourselves," Rathbun said.
"It doesn't matter," added Keller about having just seven qualifiers. "We have seven guys that want to go perform at their best. If they lay it all on the line, fight their butts off for seven minutes every match ... that is success and that is all we ever ask of our guys.
"This group is prepared to do that."
Of Wartburg's qualifiers, only Rathbun and Cross Cannone, last year's 149-pound national champion who is seeded No. 1 at 157, have wrestled at the NCAA Championships.
The Knights' other qualifiers are sophomore Brady Kyner at 125, freshman Brady Fritz at 141, freshman Kris Rumph at 149, sophomore Kyle Briggs at 174 and senior Bowen Wileman at 285
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.