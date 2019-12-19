WAVERLY — Kyle Briggs didn’t wake up thinking, “Today is the day I’d like to run a marathon.”
In fact, it was a normal Thursday in Mrs. Taylor’s physics class during his senior year at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
But like many athletes, a good dare is hard to pass up, and one was presented that day to Briggs, now a junior All-American wrestler at Wartburg College.
“Mrs. Taylor had just run a marathon and a lot of other teachers were coming up and congratulating her before class,” said Briggs. “I think it was 1 o’clock, and I said out loud, ‘I could do that. I probably could do that.’
“One of my friends, I’m not sure whom, said, ‘You couldn’t do it.’ So, that was kind of my inspiration.”
Two hours later, Briggs borrowed his mom Susan’s van and he mapped out a 26.2 mile route from Jefferson to the city of Marion and back. Along the way, at the 13.1-mile mark, he hid a 20-ounce Powerade and a granola bar. Then he returned to Jefferson and began running, which he estimates was about 5 p.m.
It was a cool 50 degrees and Briggs was wearing just a t-shirt and shorts. But he was on a mission to prove he could run a marathon.
Briggs told his mom about his plan, but his father Dick, the former Jefferson wrestling coach and brother of former Northern Iowa coach Don Briggs, was returning home from helping his father-in-law farm. He had no clue.
“It was dark, Susan was leaving for something ... and we’re talking on the phone, and she says, ‘I think Kyle is out running a marathon or mentioned he was going to run a marathon to Marion and back,’” Dick Briggs recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? He’s never trained for a marathon.’”
Dick Briggs decided to investigate further.
Knowing there was only one likely route to Marion and back, Dick gathered his daughter Lauren, and they went searching for Kyle.
Sure enough, around Coe College in downtown Cedar Rapids, Kyle came running past.
“I had about six miles left and he was honking and waving at me and I couldn’t talk, but I think I managed to say, ‘I’m fine,’” Kyle recalled. “I was hurting, but there was no way in heck I was going to stop running.”
“I think he was in a zone,” Dick added. “I was more concerned he just had a t-shirt on and that he had enough to drink. So, I headed back to Jefferson to wait for him.”
Dick Briggs waited and waited.
“It took him a lot longer than I thought it would take him and I started to get concerned,” Briggs said. “Turned out, his route wasn’t exactly 26.2 miles, so he ran some extra when he got close to Jefferson and I think he ended up running 26.9 miles.
“It’s a funny story. I wasn’t so sure if I should be mad at him or proud. I guess, now, I’m proud.”
Kyle admits his plan wasn’t perfect. First, he left the keys to the van in the van.
“Dad wasn’t too happy about that when he heard about it,” Kyle laughed. “When I got done, Dad was there asking me what was I thinking, and I just remember telling him, ‘I thought I could do it and I did it.’
“And my strategy or plan wasn’t completely thought out. I got about halfway and realized I did not have my phone or any money and if for any reason I had to stop I was going to have to learn how to hitchhike. I also for some reason was worried that somebody would’ve found my Powerade and granola bar and took them.”
While Briggs completed his quest, there were consequences.
“I paid for it the next day,” Kyle said. “I was at my internship and I was having trouble walking. My ankles and knees were also shot.
“The positive … I slept great.”
From the formation of the idea to the completion of the marathon took roughly nine hours. Briggs recalled he finished running about 10 p.m.
Briggs isn’t sure he will ever run another marathon as he’s moved on to to other passions, including powerlifting.
He’s also become one of the best 174-pound wrestlers in Division III. Third a year ago at the NCAA Championships. Briggs is ranked second nationally behind Wabash College’s Darden Schrug, the defending champion.
Briggs is 11-0 and has scored bonus points in all 11 victories. He will lead the top-ranked Knights into action Sunday at the annual Las Vegas Desert Duals where they will face 10th-ranked North Central College, Trine University and Division II Northern State.
Briggs said he’s entered the season refreshed and motivated to improve on his finish.
“The offseason is a bit of rest time for me,” said the business and supply chain management major. “It is such a long season that spans from November to March, I let my body rest and focus on other stuff. I do a lot more lifting and stay active as much as possible, but I don’t do a whole lot of wrestling in the offseason.
“I know what kind of areas I need to come to work on and it is more technique refinement, general preparation, such as honing in on nutrition and getting my schedule down from school to training to sleep.”
College wrestling: Wartburg rolls in dual opener
LINCOLN, Neb. — Third-ranked Wartburg overpowered Nebraska Wesleyan with seven bonus point victories as the Knights cruised to a 39-6 triumph Saturday in their American Rivers Conference wrestling dual opener.
Max Forsyth (165) and Bronson Harmon (184) had first-period pins while Brady Kyner (125), Brock Rathbun (141), Brady Fritz (149) and Kyle Briggs (174) posted technical falls. Trevor Walton (197) added a 15-2 major decision for the Knights while Shea Hartzler won 8-2 at 157.
Nebraska Wesleyan (1-1, 0-1) got wins from Eron Haynes, who defeated Brennan Doebel 23-17 at 133, and Justin Hennessy, a 4-0 winner over Omar Begic at 285 pounds.
MILLIKIN OPEN: Upper Iowa won six weight classes at Saturday’s Millikin Open wrestling tournament.
Justin Folley was the champion at 133 pounds with an 8-6 decision over teammate Donny Schmit. Peacocks Eric Faught and Connor Manderfeld shared the 141-pound title, and Chance Throndson pinned teammate Ryan Roth in the 149-pound final. In addition, Dalton Hahn won a 3-2 decision in the title match at 184, Nick Baumler took the 197-pound bracket with an 11-5 win, and Triston Westerlund pinned his way to the 285-pound crown.
Jacob Niichel and Scott Kellenberger lost in the finals at 157 and 165, respectively.
College wrestling: Wartburg mourns the passing of all-time great, Kenny Anderson
NEW ORLEANS, La. — Kenny Anderson’s perseverance to reach his full potential is a better story than any athletic success he ever achieved.
Had Anderson not believed in himself first, he never would have impacted so many future teammates or athletes he coached.
That is why the national wrestling community was in mourning Monday following the announcement of the death of the former three-time NCAA Division III national champion at Wartburg College on Sunday at the age of 29..
According to the limited information wrestling Hall of Famer Jim Miller and current Wartburg College head wrestling coach Eric Keller have learned of the situation, Anderson was found unconscious in his residence in New Orleans by a roommate Sunday morning.
Anderson was set to begin his first season as the co-head wrestling coach at Holy Cross High School in New Orleans, a school that has been a pipeline in sending wrestling talent to Wartburg, and where former Knight national champion and current Loras head coach T.J. Miller was once a head coach.
Keller learned of his Anderson’s death in a phone call from former Wartburg wrestler Steven Kleamenakis, a native of New Orleans whose brother Anderson was living with.
“Total shock and disbelief. ... It is hard to process right now,” Keller said. “He was loved for who he was on the mat and who he was off the mat.”
“He was 29. I’m in shock,” added Jim Miller, who was Wartburg’s head coach when Anderson arrived in Waverly.
“I’m truly at a loss for words. I’ll never forget you, Kenny. You will be deeply missed. Prayers for the Anderson Family,” T.J. Miller posted on Facebook.
Keller said the level of support from across the nation has been overwhelming since the news broke.
“There is a ton of respect out there for who Kenny was and the man he was becoming,” Keller added. “Alums, parents, and coaches from all over the country have been calling, texting.”
The heartbreak came on a day when Knights typically mourn and remember another former Wartburg great, Aaron Wernimont, who passed away suddenly in 2012 at the age of 26. Wernimont’s birthday was Oct. 20 — Sunday.
“We always honor Aaron on his birthday and educate who he was and what he stood for with our team,” Keller said. “Then to have this news on top of it. It is really hard.”
Anderson’s story is one of the best not just for the success he had on the mat, but how he even got to Wartburg.
Following a standout career at Billerica High School in Massachusetts where he was a three-time state champ and was inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011, Anderson found his way to Iowa Central Community College.
But stuck behind national champions Joe Colon and Patrick Hunter, Anderson returned home where for a year, eight hours a day, he washed buses full-time.
And every day, Anderson hated it.
“I was miserable,” Anderson said in a 2012 story. “Just wanted to get back to wrestling ... become a national champion.”
Wartburg’s staff reached out to Anderson. The Knights already had three former ICCC wrestlers on their roster — Carrington and Bradley Banks and Elard (C.T.) Coello, all of whom were close to Anderson.
Keller said his willingness to do anything to wrestle was inspiring.
“It is so crazy,” Keller said. “He spent an entire year doing something he obviously did not want to be doing. But it is one of those things ... a mindset where you make up your mind and throughout the process (washing buses) you tell yourself this is not going to be who I am, and he went out and found an opportunity to change his life and be successful.”
Miller said he made many trips to Iowa Central to recruit but did not know Kenny Anderson.
“I think back to his career and it is funny to me that I did go to Iowa Central to recruit and he was behind Joe Colon,” Miller recalled. “I don’t think a lot of people knew who he was.
“Kenny had reached out to us and one day Carrington (Banks) came into my office, and I asked him how good is this Kenny Anderson? Do you think he could make our team? And Carrington said, ‘Yep. Definitely.’
“Five minutes later, Bradley (Banks) walks in and I ask him the same question and I got the same exact answer. I got on the phone right after and got in touch with Kenny.”
When Anderson got to Wartburg it took a while for him to make his impact. His first action was at the NWCA National Duals and he was major decisioned by returning all-American Nathan Fitzenreider of North Central College. Two months later, Anderson beat Fitzenreider for his first NCAA championship at 125 pounds.
In three seasons with Wartburg, Anderson went 76-3, winning his last two titles at 133, and helped the Knights win three Division III team titles.
After his career, he spent time assisting at Wartburg and most recently at Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
“He was one of those guys when the lights came on he did not get beat,” Miller said. “I loved sitting in his corner knowing he was going to leave it all out there and that I was going to see a really gritty effort I cherished being in his corner.”
Funeral arrangements and memorial information are pending.
Jim Miller named to lead Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo
WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s emeritus wrestling coach Jim Miller will leave the school to begin a new chapter as the director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo.
Miller came to Wartburg in 1991 and amassed a career record of 413-37-2, won 10 NCAA Division III team championships, 21 consecutive conference championships and seven National Wrestling Coaches Association national dual championships before stepping down after the 2013 season. He coached 37 individual national champions, 147 All-Americans and 72 NWCA Academic All-Americans.
“Jim Miller leaves a lasting legacy at Wartburg and in our athletic department. His leadership and mentorship of countless student-athletes will enable his impact to extend long after his service to the college and department,” said Rick Willis, Wartburg’s director of athletics, in a release. “We thank him for his unprecedented contributions at Wartburg and wish him well in his new venture representing the sport of wrestling.”
Wartburg President Darrel Colson added he is grateful for Miller’s service to the college.
“When he concluded his distinguished career of coaching for us, he and I discussed how we might dedicate energy to promoting the sport he loves and the sport that has been so important to Wartburg,” Colson said in a statement. “Assuming this role at the Dan Gable Museum will afford Jim the perfect platform to advocate for wrestling at all levels, including the intercollegiate competition that’s so important to us. While I’ll miss his reassuring presence and steady leadership on campus, I’m happy to share Jim with the entire wrestling community.”
College wrestling: Wartburg buries Cornell
MOUNT VERNON -- Wartburg College's top-ranked wrestling team lost just one match Friday as the Knights buried Cornell, 43-2.
Third-ranked Kris Rumph (133 pounds), second-ranked Kyle Briggs (184), Max Forsyth (165) and Paul Calo (174) had pins for Wartburg (3-0) while No. 6 Brady Kyner and No. 5 Brady Fritz racked up technical falls.
Cornell, which lost a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct, fell to 2-3 on the season.
College wrestling: UNI's Steiert second in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Bryce Steiert led a group of six University of Northern Iowa placewinners as the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational concluded Saturday.
Steiert was second at 174 pounds. He rolled into the finals with an 11-2 win over Arizona State’s Anthony Valencia, but fell to Purdue’s Dylan Lydy 3-1 in the championship match.
Max Thomsen and Taylor Lujan lost in the semifinals for the Panthers. Thomsen fell 4-2 in overtime and then again by the same score in the consolation semifinals, but took fifth. Lujan dropped an 8-4 match in the semis, won his consolation semi, then fell to Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen 9-7. Lujan defeated Bolen in the quarterfinals.
Carter Isley placed sixth for UNI at 285 pounds, Michael Blockhus was sixth at 141, including a 6-4 win over seventh-ranked Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State, and Jay Schwarm was seventh at 125 pounds.
UNI finished fourth in the team standings with 94 points. Nebraska won with 118, followed by Ohio State (109.5) and Arizona State (103).
Iowa State’s top finish was a third place by David Carr at 157 pounds. He fell to Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin in the semifinals, 9-3. Todd Small (133 pounds), Ian Parker (141) and Gannon Gremmel (285) were fourth for the Cyclones.
UNI also had several wrestlers competing at the Buena Vista Open. Kyle Biscoglia, Parker Keckeisen and Tyrell Gordon earned championships, while Kaleb Olejniczak, Derek Holschlag and Patrick Schoenfelder placed third.
Wartburg also sent a group to the Buena Vista Open with Kobe Woods placing third at 197 pounds for the Knights’ top finish.
UPPER IOWA 28, U-MARY 6: Upper Iowa drropped just two matches as the Peacocks completed a weekend sweep of Northern Sun Conference dual meets.
Philip Ihde, Justin Folley, Dalton Hahn and Nick Baumler racked up major decisions for Upper Iowa.
RAM DUALS: Luther picked up a pair of victories at Saturday’s Ram Duals.
The Norse topped Wisconsin-Steven’s Point 25-15 and Cornell 24-9. Sam Camacho (125), Tyler DiFiore (133), Marcus Mandler (141) and Teagen Miller (157) won a pair of matches each for Luther.
Summaries
UPPER IOWA 28, U-MARY 6
125 — Philip Ihde (UIU) maj. dec. Jeremy Leintz, 13-5, 133 — Justin Folley (UIU) maj. dec. Laken Boese, 12-3, 141 — Ryan Schmalen (UIU) dec. Trevor Fauver, 5-2, 149 — Chance Throndson (UIU) dec. Devin Steidler, 7-5, SV1, 157 — Mac Spotts (UIU) dec. Payton Hume, 8-3, 165 — Dante Springsteen (Mary) dec. Brock Benitz, 6-1, 174 — Austin Eichmann (Mary) dec. Dalton Nelson, 2-1, 184 — Dalton Hahn (UIU) maj. dec. Grant Litke, 10-1, 197 — Nick Baumler (UIU) maj. dec. Gerardo Jaime, 10-2, 285 — Triston Westerlund (UIU) dec. Dominic Tudor, 3-1.
