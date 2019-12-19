{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Kyle Briggs didn’t wake up thinking, “Today is the day I’d like to run a marathon.”

In fact, it was a normal Thursday in Mrs. Taylor’s physics class during his senior year at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

But like many athletes, a good dare is hard to pass up, and one was presented that day to Briggs, now a junior All-American wrestler at Wartburg College.

“Mrs. Taylor had just run a marathon and a lot of other teachers were coming up and congratulating her before class,” said Briggs. “I think it was 1 o’clock, and I said out loud, ‘I could do that. I probably could do that.’

“One of my friends, I’m not sure whom, said, ‘You couldn’t do it.’ So, that was kind of my inspiration.”

Two hours later, Briggs borrowed his mom Susan’s van and he mapped out a 26.2 mile route from Jefferson to the city of Marion and back. Along the way, at the 13.1-mile mark, he hid a 20-ounce Powerade and a granola bar. Then he returned to Jefferson and began running, which he estimates was about 5 p.m.

It was a cool 50 degrees and Briggs was wearing just a t-shirt and shorts. But he was on a mission to prove he could run a marathon.

Briggs told his mom about his plan, but his father Dick, the former Jefferson wrestling coach and brother of former Northern Iowa coach Don Briggs, was returning home from helping his father-in-law farm. He had no clue.

“It was dark, Susan was leaving for something ... and we’re talking on the phone, and she says, ‘I think Kyle is out running a marathon or mentioned he was going to run a marathon to Marion and back,’” Dick Briggs recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? He’s never trained for a marathon.’”

Dick Briggs decided to investigate further.

Knowing there was only one likely route to Marion and back, Dick gathered his daughter Lauren, and they went searching for Kyle.

Sure enough, around Coe College in downtown Cedar Rapids, Kyle came running past.

“I had about six miles left and he was honking and waving at me and I couldn’t talk, but I think I managed to say, ‘I’m fine,’” Kyle recalled. “I was hurting, but there was no way in heck I was going to stop running.”

“I think he was in a zone,” Dick added. “I was more concerned he just had a t-shirt on and that he had enough to drink. So, I headed back to Jefferson to wait for him.”

Dick Briggs waited and waited.

“It took him a lot longer than I thought it would take him and I started to get concerned,” Briggs said. “Turned out, his route wasn’t exactly 26.2 miles, so he ran some extra when he got close to Jefferson and I think he ended up running 26.9 miles.

“It’s a funny story. I wasn’t so sure if I should be mad at him or proud. I guess, now, I’m proud.”

Kyle admits his plan wasn’t perfect. First, he left the keys to the van in the van.

“Dad wasn’t too happy about that when he heard about it,” Kyle laughed. “When I got done, Dad was there asking me what was I thinking, and I just remember telling him, ‘I thought I could do it and I did it.’

“And my strategy or plan wasn’t completely thought out. I got about halfway and realized I did not have my phone or any money and if for any reason I had to stop I was going to have to learn how to hitchhike. I also for some reason was worried that somebody would’ve found my Powerade and granola bar and took them.”

While Briggs completed his quest, there were consequences.

“I paid for it the next day,” Kyle said. “I was at my internship and I was having trouble walking. My ankles and knees were also shot.

“The positive … I slept great.”

From the formation of the idea to the completion of the marathon took roughly nine hours. Briggs recalled he finished running about 10 p.m.

Briggs isn’t sure he will ever run another marathon as he’s moved on to to other passions, including powerlifting.

He’s also become one of the best 174-pound wrestlers in Division III. Third a year ago at the NCAA Championships. Briggs is ranked second nationally behind Wabash College’s Darden Schrug, the defending champion.

Briggs is 11-0 and has scored bonus points in all 11 victories. He will lead the top-ranked Knights into action Sunday at the annual Las Vegas Desert Duals where they will face 10th-ranked North Central College, Trine University and Division II Northern State.

Briggs said he’s entered the season refreshed and motivated to improve on his finish.

“The offseason is a bit of rest time for me,” said the business and supply chain management major. “It is such a long season that spans from November to March, I let my body rest and focus on other stuff. I do a lot more lifting and stay active as much as possible, but I don’t do a whole lot of wrestling in the offseason.

“I know what kind of areas I need to come to work on and it is more technique refinement, general preparation, such as honing in on nutrition and getting my schedule down from school to training to sleep.”

