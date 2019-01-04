Try 1 month for 99¢

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Second-ranked Wartburg rolled to victories in its first two matches to advance to the semifinals of the NWCA Division III National Duals Friday.

The Knights flattened Wis.-Eau Claire 34-6 in the opening round. Brennen Doebel had a pin and Connor Cleveland a technical fall. Blake Meyer and Derek Lee Loy added major decisions.

In the quarterfinals, Wartburg whipped 11th-ranked American Rivers Conference rival Coe, 32-8. Top-ranked Brock Rathbun had a pin over fourth-ranked Brock Henderson and  Mike Ross won a technical fall.

At 157 pounds, No. 1 Cross Cannone decisioned No. 10 Cole Erickson 5-3, and at 174, fourth-ranked Kyle Briggs edged fifth-ranked Jake Voss, 7-2.

Luther fell in its opening match against 16th-ranked Wis.-Whitewater, 30-12. Keenan Feldpausch had a pin for the Norse, who then bowed out of the tournament with an 18-15 loss to Roger Williams on consolation action.

Upper Iowa went 1-2 Friday in NCAA Division II competition. The Peacocks defeated West Liberty 36-12, fell to Northern Sun Conference rival and second-ranked St. Cloud St. 27-12, then defeated Gannon 24-12.

Triston Westerlund went 3-0 for the Peacocks with a pair of pins, as did Justin Folley. Brock Benitz was 3-0 win a pin, a major and a regular decisions.

