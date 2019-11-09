{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Third-ranked Wartburg overpowered Nebraska Wesleyan with seven bonus point victories as the Knights cruised to a 39-6 triumph Saturday in their American Rivers Conference wrestling dual opener.

Max Forsyth (165) and Bronson Harmon (184) had first-period pins while Brady Kyner (125), Brock Rathbun (141), Brady Fritz (149) and Kyle Briggs (174) posted technical falls. Trevor Walton (197) added a 15-2 major decision for the Knights while Shea Hartzler won 8-2 at 157.

Nebraska Wesleyan (1-1, 0-1) got wins from Eron Haynes, who defeated Brennan Doebel 23-17 at 133, and Justin Hennessy, a 4-0 winner over Omar Begic at 285 pounds.

MILLIKIN OPEN: Upper Iowa won six weight classes at Saturday's Millikin Open wrestling tournament.

Justin Folley was the champion at 133 pounds with an 8-6 decision over teammate Donny Schmit. Peacocks Eric Faught and Connor Manderfeld shared the 141-pound title, and Chance Throndson pinned teammate Ryan Roth in the 149-pound final. In addition, Dalton Hahn won a 3-2 decision in the title match at 184, Nick Baumler took the 197-pound bracket with an 11-5 win, and Triston Westerlund pinned his way to the 285-pound crown.

Jacob Niichel and Scott Kellenberger lost in the finals at 157 and 165, respectively.

