WAVERLY -- Defending national champion Wartburg opened its dual wrestling season Wednesday with a 38-13 American Rivers Conference victory over Nebraska Wesleyan.
The Knights, ranked fourth nationally to begin the season, got pins from top-ranked defending national champion Brock Rathbun at 133 pounds, Blake Meyer at 157, third-ranked Mike Ross at 165, Kyle Briggs at 174 and Isaiah Cox at 184. Brenden Baker added a technical fall at 141 as Wartburg scored bonus points in six of its seven wins.
Wednesday's victory extended the Knights' conference dual winning streak to 205.
