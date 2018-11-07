Try 1 month for 99¢

WAVERLY -- Defending national champion Wartburg opened its dual wrestling season Wednesday with a 38-13 American Rivers Conference victory over Nebraska Wesleyan.

The Knights, ranked fourth nationally to begin the season, got pins from top-ranked defending national champion Brock Rathbun at 133 pounds, Blake Meyer at 157, third-ranked Mike Ross at 165, Kyle Briggs at 174 and Isaiah Cox at 184. Brenden Baker added a technical fall at 141 as Wartburg scored bonus points in six of its seven wins.

Wednesday's victory extended the Knights' conference dual winning streak to 205.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments