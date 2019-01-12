Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT VERNON -- Wartburg College sent a contingent of wrestlers to Cornell's Matman Invitational Saturday and came away with four champions.

Brennen Doebel and Tyler Fleetwood shared the title at 133 pounds, as did Trevor Walton and Kobe Woods at 197.

Other placewinners for the Knights included Brady Fritz (third), Nick Meling (fourth), Kris Rumpf (fourth), Omar Begic (fourth) and Shea Hartzler (sixth).

Next action for the second-ranked Knights is Saturday at the American Rivers Conference Duals.

The Wartburg wrestling team had four weight champions and five other placewinners at the Cliff Keen Mike Duroe Invitational, hosted by Cornell Saturday. Teammates Brennen Doebel (Clear Lake) and Tyler Fleetwood (Fulton, Ill.) tied for first in the 133 bracket and Trevor Walton (North Waterboro, Maine) and Kobe Woods (Mishawaka, Ind.) tied for first at 197.

The Knights had five other placewinners:

133: Nick Meling, 4th

141: Brady Fritz, 3rd; Kris Rumph, 4th

157: Shea Hartzler, 6th

285: Omar Begic, 4th

The Orange and Black returns to the mat next Saturday against Central, Buena Vista, and Dubuque at their pod of the American Rivers Conference Duals.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments