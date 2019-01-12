MOUNT VERNON -- Wartburg College sent a contingent of wrestlers to Cornell's Matman Invitational Saturday and came away with four champions.
The Wartburg wrestling team had four weight champions and five other placewinners at the Cliff Keen Mike Duroe Invitational, hosted by Cornell Saturday. Teammates Brennen Doebel (Clear Lake) and Tyler Fleetwood (Fulton, Ill.) tied for first in the 133 bracket and Trevor Walton (North Waterboro, Maine) and Kobe Woods (Mishawaka, Ind.) tied for first at 197.
The Knights had five other placewinners:
133: Nick Meling, 4th
141: Brady Fritz, 3rd; Kris Rumph, 4th
157: Shea Hartzler, 6th
285: Omar Begic, 4th
The Orange and Black returns to the mat next Saturday against Central, Buena Vista, and Dubuque at their pod of the American Rivers Conference Duals.
