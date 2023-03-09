ROANOKE, Va. – Blood, sweat and tears have already been sacrificed.

Asked what kind of pressure his squad faces heading to the NCAA Division III wrestling championships hosted by Ferrum College in Roanoke, Va., Wartburg College head coach Eric Keller was taken back by the question.

“I think for these guys there shouldn’t be any pressure,” Keller said. “It is just go out there and execute, wrestle at you God-given full potential. That is all we ever ask them.

“Remember that all the preparation, all the work and all the investments you’ve made to make it … this is your chance to go out and deliver on those.”

The defending champions will be chasing championship No. 16, and Keller is going for victory No. 9 as either co-head coach or head coach.

Action begins at the Berglund Center, 10 a.m. (Central) Friday.

The Knights have qualified seven wrestlers – Joe Pins at (133), Zayren Terukina (141), Kris Rumph (149), David Hollingsworth (157), Nathan Fuller (165), Zane Mulder (174) and Massoma Endene (197).

All seven qualifiers are seeded seventh or better with Terukina and Hollingsworth earning the top seed at their respective weights, and Mulder and Endene each seeded second.

“This is a team that has been progressing all year long and I would sincerely say for the last couple of weeks they are ready to get this thing going,” Keller said. “They are excited about the opportunity to go compete in the championships.”

Pins, Teurkina, Rump, Hollingsworth and Mulder are all returning all-Americans, and Endene was a NJCAA national runner up for Iowa Lakes last March.

A year ago, the Knights needed a little help to edge Wabash College by one point to win their 15th national title, 79-78.

“Obviously, like any tournament, we are focusing on the match that is in front of us first.” Keller said. “I talk to the guys a lot about this, all season long really. How we perform, how we compete for all our competitions…this event should be no different.

“Keep the focus on us and what we have to do to execute. That is what you can control. If you focus on you…all that talk on the outside … that goes away because you know you are ready.”

The race for the title figures to be close and tight once again.

Baldwin Wallace and Augsburg University each have eight qualifiers, the most in the field, and the Yellowjackets have some fire power to match Wartburg.

Baldwin Wallace has four wrestlers seeded third or better, including defending 125 pound champion Jacob Decatur who is seeded second.

Johnson & Wales has six qualifiers, but three seeded second or better, and Wisconsin-La Crosse has seven qualifiers, three seeded third or better.

“Ultimately, when you think about it, we are prepared,” Keller said. “Our schedule has prepared us. We’ve been tested. This is a team that has been progressing all year long.

“If each and every guy goes out and gives it everything he has, believes in all the work he has put in … at the end of the week points wise, we are usually where we want to be.”

Luther College qualified a pair of wrestlers to the championship – Donovan Corn at 184 and Clayton McDonough at 149.

Corn earned his second NCAA trip by finishing second in regionals. He qualified at 197 a year ago.

McDonough, a freshman from Nora Springs, took third to earn his first NCAA trip.

Championship tidbits: There are four returning national champions — Jacob Decatur of Baldwin Wallace at 125, Brandon Precin of North Central (133), Nathan Lackman of Rhode Island College (157, now at 165) and Jarritt Shinhoster of UW-Whitewater (184).

In all there are 37 returning all-Americans from 2022 that have qualified into the 2023 championships.

Brotherly love: If the bracket at 165 sticks to the chalk line and the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds reach the finals, the two opponents will be quite familiar with each other.

Rhode Island College’s Nathan Lackman, the defending champ at 157, is the top seed at 165. His brother, Matt of Alvernia University is seeded second. Matt Lackman was fifth at 165 last year in Cedar Rapids.