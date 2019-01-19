WAVERLY -- Third-ranked Wartburg lost just three matches Saturday as the Knights dominated their pod of the American Rivers Conference Duals.
Wartburg began its day with a 43-negative 1 win over Dubuque, then whipped Buena Vista 44-3 and 12th-ranked Central 31-9 as the Knights extended their streak of consecutive wins over conference foes to 211.
Brennen Doebel, Kyle Briggs and Kobe Woods had pins against Dubuque while top-ranked Cross Cannone posted a technical fall.
In the win over Buena Vista, Brady Kyner and Tyler Fleetwood racked up technical falls at 125 and 133, respectively. Brady Fritz (141), Zayren Terukina (149) and former Waterloo East standout Omar Begic pinned their opponents. At 197 pounds, the 10th-ranked Woods upended No. 8 Gavin Babcock, 12-8.
Cannone stretched his winning streak to 54 matches overall and 20 in a row this season with his technical fall against Central. Ross also had a technical fall in that victory.
In the Indianola pod Saturday, eighth-ranked Loras went 4-0, including a 30-14 win over No. 10-ranked Coe.
Luther finished the day 2-2. The Norse fell to Loras 35-8, defeated Simpson 33-6 lost to Coe 26-14 and whipped Nebraska Wesleyan 43-3.
