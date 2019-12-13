{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT VERNON -- Wartburg College's top-ranked wrestling team lost just one match Friday as the Knights buried Cornell, 43-2.

Third-ranked Kris Rumph (133 pounds), second-ranked Kyle Briggs (184), Max Forsyth (165) and Paul Calo (174) had pins for Wartburg (3-0) while No. 6 Brady Kyner and No. 5 Brady Fritz racked up technical falls.

Cornell, which lost a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct, fell to 2-3 on the season.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments