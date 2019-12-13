MOUNT VERNON -- Wartburg College's top-ranked wrestling team lost just one match Friday as the Knights buried Cornell, 43-2.
Third-ranked Kris Rumph (133 pounds), second-ranked Kyle Briggs (184), Max Forsyth (165) and Paul Calo (174) had pins for Wartburg (3-0) while No. 6 Brady Kyner and No. 5 Brady Fritz racked up technical falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cornell, which lost a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct, fell to 2-3 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.