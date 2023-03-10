CEDAR RAPIDS – Upper Iowa’s Chase Luensman became the program’s first national semifinalist since 2018 Friday with a pair of victories at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse during the Division II national wrestling championships.

Luensman, seeded third, topped Aidan Valdez of Adams State, 10-5, to reach the 165 semifinals.

Coming into the championships, the senior said he was at an emotional equilibrium – not too excited, not despondent. But now that he’s clinched an all-American spot there’s room for a quick celebration before the next battle on Saturday morning.

“Punching your ticket semifinals, that’s awesome,” Luensman said. “That’s what everyone aspires to do every time they step up on the mat. I was able to get the job done tonight and that just feels amazing.”

Luensman opened the day with a 7-2 win over Kaden Hart of Nebraska-Kearney.

The last time UIU had a semifinalist was when Maleek Williams and Josh Walker both made it in 2018.

It was a strong day for the Peacocks all around as UIU saw three of its four qualifiers earn all-American status.

Tate Murty at 141 secured a repeat trip to the podium, and Crestwood of Cresco native Colter Bye will stand on the podium at 184.

Bye stared down the abyss twice on Friday night, but he’s got a habit of holding on and coming back from the brink.

The No. 11-ranked, junior found himself in a bad spot after losing 8-3 to Logan Hall from Landers in his opening match. Bye dropped into consolation rounds and came from behind twice in the third period to earn wins and all-American status.

His final match of the day against Keegan Gehlhausen from Chadron State was decided with a takedown with less than 10 seconds on the clock. When the whistle blew with nine seconds left, Bye was down 3-2. With only enough time for one more shot, he made his move, nailing the takedown.

“We’ve always been told to trust in our conditioning and one of the main focal points of the coaches with me this year especially is just stepping back and trusting your abilities,” Bye said. “And sometimes that takes the last ten seconds of a match to do so.”

The call was challenged by Chadron State, but the decision was held and Bye earned a spot on the podium.

Bye won in similar fashion in his first consolation match. He trailed Shylik Scrivine of UNC Pembrooke, 5-2 in the third period, but when all looked lost for Bye, he scored a late escape and takedown to force sudden victory. Then he scored the match winner 48 seconds into the extra period to keep his tournament run alive.

“He keeps matches close with anybody in the country and he’s finally found a sense of calmness and a little more peace with it,” said UIU head coach Heath Grimm. “And, us coaches, maybe a little moreso have come to be more comfortable with that – picking and choosing his right moments – and he cashed in.”

Murty, sixth at 141 in 2021, earned his second all-American award by pulling out a thrilling victory in his opening match. Murty trailed 4-3 in going into the third period against James Ryan of Gannon. However, he was able to pull a reversal and prevent Ryan from escaping to earn a 5-4 victory.

After lost in the quarterfinal round to defending national champion Zeth Brower from Lander. In a make-or-break final match, he faced Caden Hernschel from Wisconsin-Parkside. Murty had wrestled Henschel three times already this season, winning the first two and losing the third. This time, he got the win with a 6-3 decision.

“I was confident because I knew I could beat him,” Murty said. “It was just about getting back to that game plan and shutting him down and getting to my stuff then.”

UIU’s fourth qualifier, Eric Faught went 0-2 at 157 and was eliminated. After dropping his quarterfinal, Faught was eliminated by Devin Bahr of Northern State, 5-3, in sudden victory.

Semifinal and consolation semifinal action gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m.