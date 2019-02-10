FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa lost just two matches as the 22nd-ranked Peacocks whipped 25th-ranked Northern State Sunday 30-6 in a Northern Sun Conference dual.
West Union native Nick Baumler, ranked 10th at 197 pounds, got Upper Iowa (8-6, 5-3) started with a major decision in the opening match. Maleek Williams later added a pin, and Justin Folley and Jordan Gundrum recorded major decisions.
Next action for Upper Iowa is Feb. 23 at the NCAA regional in Moorhead, Minn.
