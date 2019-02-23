Try 1 month for 99¢
New Upper Iowa logo 2017

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Upper Iowa will send four wrestlers to the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships March 8-9 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 19th-ranked Peacocks put four wrestlers in the finals at their respective weight classes during Saturday's Super Regional, but all four fell to opponents wrestling for top-ranked and regional champion St. Cloud State.

Brett Velasquez of St. Cloud St. decisioned Peacock Maleek Williams 10-5 in 125 pound finals, Garret Vos outscored Upper Iowa's Justin Folley 19-14 for the 133-pound title, Devin Fitzpatrick denied Brock Benitz 6-5 in the finals at 165, and Vince Dietz stopped Nick Baumler 2-1 for the 197-pound championship.

The top three wrestlers in each weight class from the 10-team regional advance to nationals.

Upper Iowa had two others who suffered heartbreaking losses in their bids to secure third-place finishes.

Ryan Schmalen lost a 3-2 decision to Jered Sublet of Minot State at 141 pounds, and Triston Westerlund fell 3-1 in sudden victory to Gerardo Jaime of the University of Mary at 285 pounds.

St. Cloud State won the team title with 161 points. Minnesota St.-Mankato was second at 86 and Upper Iowa third with 75 points.

