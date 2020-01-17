You are the owner of this article.
College wrestling: Upper Iowa rallies past Northern State
FRIDAY COLLEGE WRESTLING

College wrestling: Upper Iowa rallies past Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Upper Iowa rallied from a 10-0 deficit by winning six of the final seven matches Friday as the Peacocks defeated Northern State 22-13 in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual meet.

Nick Baumler got the turnaround started with a major decision at 197 pounds and Triston Westerlund followed with a pin at 285. Upper Iowa (11-2, 4-0) took the lead on Philip Ihde's decision at 125, then sealed the win on decisions by Chase Luensman and Mac Spotts in the final two matches.

Upper Iowa 22, Northern St. 13

165 -- James Burke (NS) maj. dec. Brock Benitz, 16-4, 174 -- Tanner Wiese (NS) dec. Dalton Nelson, 3-1, SV1, 184 -- Marcus Placide (NS) dec. Dalton Hahn, 3-0, 197 -- Nick Baumler (UIU) maj. dec. Diego Gallegos, 12-4, 285 -- Triston Westerlund (UIU) pinned Caleb Lefferdink, 2:02, 125 -- Philip Ihde (UIU) dec. Landen Fischer, 5-3, 133 -- Justin Folley (UIU) dec. Dayne Morton, 8-2, 141 -- Kenny Jones (NS) dec. Tate Murty, 10-3, 149 -- Chase Luensman (UIU) dec. Caden Moore, 10-6, 157 -- Mac Spotts (UIU) dec. Bryan Burnett, 6-2.

