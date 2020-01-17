College wrestling: Upper Iowa rallies past Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Upper Iowa rallied from a 10-0 deficit by winning six of the final seven matches Friday as the Peacocks defeated Northern State 22-13 in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual meet.

Nick Baumler got the turnaround started with a major decision at 197 pounds and Triston Westerlund followed with a pin at 285. Upper Iowa (11-2, 4-0) took the lead on Philip Ihde's decision at 125, then sealed the win on decisions by Chase Luensman and Mac Spotts in the final two matches.