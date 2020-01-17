College wrestling: Upper Iowa rallies past Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- Upper Iowa rallied from a 10-0 deficit by winning six of the final seven matches Friday as the Peacocks defeated Northern State 22-13 in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual meet.
Nick Baumler got the turnaround started with a major decision at 197 pounds and Triston Westerlund followed with a pin at 285. Upper Iowa (11-2, 4-0) took the lead on Philip Ihde's decision at 125, then sealed the win on decisions by Chase Luensman and Mac Spotts in the final two matches.
Eric Keller 031119 NCAA championships
Kyle Briggs action
NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling tournament
NCAA DIII Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling tournament
011019kw-wartburg-luther-wrestling-01
011019kw-wartburg-luther-wrestling-02
021515bp-uiu-wrestling-09
021515bp-uiu-wrestling-05
021515bp-uiu-wrestling-01
021515bp-uiu-wrestling-04
021515bp-uiu-wrestling-03
Upper Iowa 11-2, 4-0.