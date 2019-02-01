Try 1 month for 99¢
FAYETTE -- Upper Iowa lost just two matches as the Peacocks rolled to a 28-7 Northern Sun Conference wrestling win over the University of Mary.

The Peacocks (7-5, 4-2) trailed 4-3 after two matches, but Dalton Hahn started a string of four straight wins that put Upper Iowa in control. Nick Baumler had a major decision for the Peacocks' only bonus-point victory.

U-Mary fell to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the Northern Sun.

