MINOT, N.D. -- Nick Baumler racked up a 17-5 major decision at 197 pounds to lift sixth-ranked Upper Iowa to a 20-19 Northern Sun Conference wrestling win Friday.
It was the dual opener for the Peacocks, who fell behind early and then won three of the last four matches to pull out the win.
Justin Folley won a 14-3 major decision at 133 for Upper Iowa and Mac Spotts added a decision at 157, but Upper Iowa trailed 16-7 with four matches to go.
Dalton Nelson made it 13-10, Dalton Hahn followed with a pin to tie it and Baumler's major gave the Peacocks just enough to win after Minot State settled for a decision at 285 pounds.
