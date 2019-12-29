{{featured_button_text}}

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Top-ranked Iowa advanced 10 of its 22 wrestlers to the semifinals on the first day of the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships Sunday.

Northern Iowa had four of its wrestlers make the final four at their respective weights and is second in the team standings, 46 points behind the Hawkeyes.

Iowa’s Alex Marinelli had an impressive day with four pins in as many matches at 165 pounds.

Also moving on to the semifinals for the Hawkeyes were Spencer Lee (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Vince Turk (149), Kaleb Young (157), Abe Assad (184), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi.

UNI’s semifinalists are Max Thomsen at 149, Bryce Steiert at 174, Taylor Lujan at 184 and Carter Isley at 285. The Panthers’ Michael Blockhus lost a 3-1 sudden victory decision at 141 pounds in the quarterfinals.

Thomsen opened with a technical fall and a 9-2 decision before a 4-3 win over Tyshawn Williams of SIU-Edwardsville in the quarterfinals.

Steiert rolled to a technical fall and a 9-1 decision, then blanked Victgor Marcelli of Virginia 4-0 for his spot in the semis.

Lujan pinned his first two opponents, then advanced with a 7-3 decision over Johnny Sebastian of Wisconsin, while Isley won by 10-1 and 3-2 margins before his 8-3 victory over Jere Heino of Campbell in the quarterfinals.

UNI has three more wrestlers alive in the consolation bracket in Jay Schwarm (125), Jack Skudlarczyk (133) and Austin Yant (165).

