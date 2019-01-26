DUBUQUE -- Northern Iowa claimed three titles at Saturday's Duhawk Open wrestling tournament.
Kyle Biscoglia was the 125-pound champion. He had a pair of pins and three decisions on the day.
Panthers Drew Bennett and Jack Wagner shared the 133-pound championship. Bennett had a pin and a major decision among his three wins while Wagner had a major decision.
UNI's other champ was Triston Lara at 149 pounds. His day featured two pins and two major decisions among five total wins.
Other placewinners for the Panthers were Derek Holschag (third at 149), Cayd Lara (fifth at 157), John McConkey (fifth at 285) and Michael Kordek (sixth at 184).
FORMER PANTHERS: Three former UNI standouts competed at the Dave Schultz Memorial International pro tournament this weekend.
Blaize Cabell was second at 97 kilograms, while Joey Lazor didn't place.
Former Panther All-American Joe Colon defeated Cory Clark by a 10-0 technical fall, but fell to Eduard Grigoriev of Russia and was eliminated when Grigoriev failed to reach the finals.
UPPER IOWA 18, MSU-MOORHEAD 15: Three major decisions helped propel No. 19 Upper Iowa past Minnesota State-Moorhead in a Northern Sun Conference dual meet Saturday.
Justin Folley (133 pounds), Ryan Steffen (149) and Nick Baumler (197) picked up the key bonus point victories for the Peacocks while Brock Benitz and Triston Westerlund won regular decisions.
Upper Iowa improved to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in NSIC duals.
