CEDAR RAPIDS – Upper Iowa’s Chase Luensman became the 17th national champion in program history Saturday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

Scoring a 9-7 victory over Hunter Mullin of Western Colorado, Luensman capped off an incredible postseason by standing on top of the 165-pound podium.

“First thing is I love my teammates, I love my coaches, I love my friends and I love my family," Luensman said. "Other than that, this has been a long time coming. Am I surprised this happened? No, not really. I’ve been super-disciplined my entire life and this is a product of it and I’m looking to do the same thing next year.”

Luensman is UIU's first champion since Josh Walker won in 2018, also the last time the program hosted the Division II championships.

Luensman advanced to the finals with an 8-2 victory over Ty Lucas of Central Oklahoma.

“This is his moment right now. This is Chase Luensman up on the stage,” said head coach Heath Grimm prior to the finals. “He’s representing himself, his family, his hometown of Monticello, Iowa. He’s representing Upper Iowa University, representing us coaches, every teammate that trains with him, so that’s what going on right now.”

Luensman’s semifinal match was a rematch from two years ago when the two squared off in the quarterfinals. That match ending in Lucas’s favor. However, Luensman has grown since then.

“Personally, I think I wrestled poorly that first time wrestled him. I knew this time would be different,” he said. “I can’t predict the outcome, but I can predict my effort and that’s just what I did there. I gave my all my effort and it turned out in my favor.”

Central Oklahoma ended up clinching the Division II title overall with 113 points going into the finals. However, Grimm said the hosting school could take pride in one of their athletes getting a moment in the spotlight.

“Maybe take a step back, that’s what’s cool about it from that perspective is that we’re hosting the tournament, there’s only 20 kids wrestling tonight and we got one of them,” Grimm added. “That’s outstanding.”

Luensman was joined teammates Tate Murty, who finished eighth at 141 and Colter Bye in the same place at 184 as All-Americans.

Rick Hartzell, vice president of athletics for Upper Iowa, also commented on the success the Peacocks enjoyed over the weekend, achieving their best national outing in five years.

“We’re proud of these guys. Colter and Tate and Chase, so happy that they’re having success,” Hartzell said before the match. “We’ve had a great wrestling program over the years, Heath Grimm does a great job coaching them up… so really thrilled that they’ve advanced this far and hoping we can get a national champion out of Chase here.”