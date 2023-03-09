CEDAR RAPIDS – Coming into the NCAA Division II wrestling championships Upper Iowa wrestling coach Heath Grimm says his boys are looking to become All-Americans and to have fun doing it – and morale couldn’t be higher.

On Friday, the Peacocks are hosting the championships at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. The last time they did so was in 2018, when they brought six qualifying wrestlers to the big show and came in fourth. This year, Grimm says they want another good showing as the hosting team.

“We’re locked in on all four of these guys getting on the podium and we except these guys to be all-Americans this year,” he said.

Upper Iowa has a 6-3 dual record going in. Last month, they competed in the NCAA Super Region V Championships in Aberdeen, South Dakota, coming in fifth place with 80 points

Leading for Upper Iowa is 165-pounder Chase Luensman, who’s ranked third in the nation. He’s the best man on the Peacocks’ roster, praised by his coach for his work ethic and tenacity. The work on Luensman, he said, has been more mental than physical and after losing in South Dakota, Grimm says he’s more motivated than ever to dominate in Cedar Rapids.

Luensman, a NCAA qualifier in both 2020 and 2021, won three straight matches to finish third at Super Regional after losing in the semifinals. He is seeded third.

At 141 pounds, Tate Murty is another wrestler who’s already made a big splash in the season with a No. 6 ranking. Murty, now a three-time NCAA qualifier, finished sixth in the 2020-21 season and now, the redshirted senior is looking for one last trip to the podium.

“He’s been on the podium before,” Grimm said. “He’s a high-end guy. He can compete with anybody.”

Luensman and Murty are being joined by the No. 11-ranked Eric Faught, an NCAA qualifier in 2021, and No. 16 Coltor Bye and while their numbers give them the appearance of underdogs going into Friday, Grimm says the difference between a defeat and a title is a razor-thin margin of error – one his wrestlers will be eyeing to exploit.

“The difference between winning and losing at this level is minimal. And these guys have beaten high-end people,” Grimm said. “So I don’t look at Eric and Coltor any different than Tate or Chase.”