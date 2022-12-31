College wrestling: Terukina is one tough 'Coconut'

WAVERLY — This is a story about an old Coconut and a new Coconut.

Wartburg College senior Zayren Terukina has always been a talented wrestler. He was a two-time Hawaii state champion who came from family full of standout prep and collegiate wrestlers.

A chance encounter at a post-high school wrestling tournament led him to finding and coming to Wartburg in 2018, where for two years he won more than he lost but never figured into the Knights’ postseason plans.

That led to a hard conversation with Wartburg head coach Eric Keller. When that meeting in Keller’s office was over, the old Coconut stayed behind and a new Coconut emerged.

“I remember my freshmen and sophomore years I was just going through the motions, and I sat in that couch (pointing to a couch in Keller’s office) and talked to coach,” Terukina said. “You know, coaches always know when something is not right, and he knew I wasn’t on the right path.

“He and I had a serious talk, and from then on I bought in and did everything right. When I did that I jumped to levels I couldn’t imagine, and my wrestling improved dramatically.”

After going 26-15 in his first two seasons with Wartburg, with new dedication and determination Terukina took off last winter as a junior, reaching the 141-pound Division III national finals where he lost 3-2 to Mount Union’s Jordin James.

Despite the loss, Terukina took solace in the fact he helped Wartburg win its 15th national championship.

Now he is the top-ranked 141-pound wrestler in Division III as Wartburg begins preparation for NWCA National Dual Championships in Louisville on Jan. 6-7.

Keller remembers that conversation vividly because he uses it and what transpired out of it as a teaching tool.

Keller refers to an old phrase — burning one’s bridge — when describing the meeting.

“He got to a point where that had to happen for him,” Keller said. “He was always good talent-wise, but what he thought was dedicated and what he thought was hard, wasn’t.

“He got to a crossroads and sat on that couch. He came in and didn’t know what to do. I shot him straight. I talked to him about lifestyle, who you surround yourself with and how you think. All the things that ultimately make up what is important, like the power of decision, the power of prioritization and visualization. … Why are you not seeing yourself in the lineup? Why are you not seeing yourself winning a national title?

“All these things you are saying that you want, why are you not seeing yourself there?” Keller continued. “Then we started talking about all the road blocks that were in the way.”

Terukina now sees the vision, and he says that led to his breakout season.

“It was just tunnel vision,” Terukina said. “I could picture myself. … It was vivid and clear that I could see myself in the finals. In every workout, every run, every lift, every practice I just imagined me wrestling in the finals.

“Doing the things that are hard to do and enjoying it. That is what you have to do when times get hard. … You just push through and see your way through.”

Keller says the coolest part of the story is Terukina had one request as the meeting ended.

“He laid it all out there, and I laid it all out there … all the cards were on the table,” Keller says. “And when we were done he said, ‘This is what I’m going to do, and I got one favor coach: I really, really want you to hold me accountable to it.’

“I told him you are damn right, I will hold you accountable, and the best part of it … guess how many times I’ve had to hold him accountable? Zero.

“Realistically for us … he is the story and he is the example I will tell our team about. Most guys who are in our program, they remember the old Coconut, and they now know the new Coconut. And, they want to know how that can be them. All these new, young guys who are here now just assumed he was always that good. So, now I’m really clear helping them understand he was just like you when he was younger, and here is how you get from Point A to Point B,” finished Keller.

So what is the deal about Coconut?

Like his brothers and sisters, Zayren doesn’t always answer to his given first name. He is called Coconut by friends and family.

His sister Shyani, who played soccer at Utah State, is Princess. Older brothers Shayden, who wrestled at Iowa State, is Bull Nut. And Blaysen, a NAIA national champion in 2020 for Menlo College, is Kukui Nut. Younger brother and current Iowa State Cyclone, Kysen, is Peanut.

The Terukinas are considered wrestling royalty in Hawaii.

Dad Daryl was a two-time Hawaii state champ winning in 1983 and 1984, and Daryl’s brother, Ben, won three Hawaii high school state titles (1984-85-86).

Zayren (2017-18), Shayden (2008, ‘11, ]12) and Blaysen (2015-16) combined to win seven more high school state titles, and Kysen won four.

In all, the Terukinas of Ewa Beach have won 16 state titles.

While he wouldn’t go down the road of whom is the best wrestler in the Terukina family, Zayren, who just returned from a quick visit to his family in Hawaii, felt free to talk surfing greatness.

“I’d probably say I’m the best surfer. We always tease Kysen, tell him he has the ‘Eddie stance’, but for me, I feel I ride the waves the best,” Terukina laughs. “Really, we just like to hang out and watch each other surf. We get a good laugh, good kick out of it when somebody wipes out.”

