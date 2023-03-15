What: NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
Where: BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
Schedule Thursday
Session I – 11 a.m. (ESPNU/WatchESPN)
Session II – 6 p.m. (ESPN/WatchESPN)
Friday Session III – 11 a.m. (ESPNU/WatchESPN)
Session IV – 7 p.m. (ESPN/Watch ESPN)
Saturday Session V – 10 a.m. (ESPNU/WatchESPN)
Session VI – 6 p.m. (ESPN/WatchESPN)
Iowa’s Qualifiers 125 – Spencer Lee, sr., Murrysville, Pa. (17-0)
133 – Brody Teske, jr., Fort Dodge (9-4)
141 – Real Woods, sr., Albuquerque, M.M. (16-0)
149 – Max Murin, Sr., Ebensburg, Pa. (21-4)
157 – Cobe Siebrecht, jr., Lisbon (13-6)
165 – Patrick Kennedy, so., Kasson-Mantorville, Minn (19-3)
174 – Nelson Brands, sr., Iowa City (10-6)
184 – Abe Assad, jr., Carol Stream, Ill. (18-4)
197 – Jacob Warner, sr. Tolono, Ill. (16-6)
Hwt. – Tony Cassioppi, sr., Rosco, Ill. (21-3)
Quoting Iowa coach Tom Brands: “We know what we got to do. We know that we are going to have to win a lot of tough matches and that is regardless if you are the No. 1 seed or the No. 23 seed or whatever you are…we know we are going to have to win a lot of tough matches.”
Iowa State’s Qualifiers 133 – Zach Redding, jr., Manorville, N.Y. (15-10)
141 – Casey Swiderski, fr., Dundee, Mich. (11-10)
149 – Paniro Johnson, fr, Erie, Pa. (17-4)
157 – Jason Kraisser, sr., Ellicott City, Md. (17-13)
165 – David Carr, sr., Canton, Ohio (23-0)
184 – Marcus Coleman, sr., Ames (19-3)
197 – Yonger Bastida, jr., Trinidad, Cuba (16-7)
Hwt. – Sam Schuyler, sr., Kings Park, N.Y. (17-3)
Quoting Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser, “We got a lot of guys that got big goals and want to finish strong.”
Northern Iowa Qualifiers
133 – Kyle Biscoglia, jr., Waukee (20-8)
141 – Cael Happel, so., Lisbon (16-6)
149 – Colin Realbuto, jr., Somers, N.Y. (19-6)
157 – Derek Holschlag, sr., La Porte City (16-7)
165 – Austin Yant, sr., Waverly (19-6)
184 – Parker Keckeisen, Glendale, Wis. (22-1)
Hwt. – Tyrell Gordon, jr., Waterloo (19-11)
Quoting Northern Iowa coach Doug Schwab, “They have some big moments in front of them, but they are moments they are prepared for.”
First-round matches
125 – Spencer Lee (Iowa) vs. Tucker Owens (Air Force) or Tanner Jordan (South Dakota State)
133 – Dominic Zaccone (Campbell) vs. Zach Redding (Iowa State)
133 – Brody Teske (Iowa) vs. Lucas Byrd (Illinois)
133 – Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) vs. Jason Shaner (Oregon State)
141 – Real Woods (Iowa) vs. Josh Mason (Bloomington) or Kal Miller (Maryland)
141 – Casey Swiderski (Iowa State) vs. Mosha Schwartz (Oklahoma)
141 – Matt Kazmir (Columbia) vs. Cael Happel (UNI)
149 – Colin Realbuto (UNI) vs. Mitch Moore (Oklahoma)
149 – Caleb Tyus (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville) vs. Max Murin (Iowa)
149 – Paniro Johnson (Iowa State) vs. Alec Hagan (Ohio)
157 – Jason Kraisser (Iowa State) vs. Ed Scott (North Carolina State)
157 – Cobe Siebrecht (Iowa) vs. Garrett Model (Wisconsin)
157 – Derek Holschlag (UNI) vs. Chase Saldate (Michigan State)
165 – David Carr (Iowa State) vs. Josh Kim (Harvard) or Cole Moody (Wyoming)
165 – Austin Yant (UNI) vs. Joshua Ogunsanya (Columbia)
165 – Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) vs. Will Formato (Appalachian St).
174 – Nelson Brands (Iowa) vs. Alex Falson (North Carolina State)
184 – Parker Keckeisen (UNI) vs. Anthony Carman (West Virginia) or Jha’Qhan Anderson (Gardner Webb)
184 – Abe Assad (Iowa) vs. Giuseppe Hoose (Buffalo)
184 – Marcus Coleman (Iowa State) vs. Jacob Ferreira (Hofstra)
197 – Yonger Bastida (Iowa State) vs. Evan Bockman (Utah Valley)
197 – Jacob Warner (Iowa) vs. Cameron Caffey (Michigan State)
285 – Sam Schuyler (Iowa State) vs. Michael Wolfgram (West Virginia)
285 – Tyrell Gordon (UNI) vs. Konner Doucet (Oklahoma State)
285 – Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) vs. Jaron Smith (Maryland)