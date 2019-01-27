Try 1 month for 99¢

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Third-ranked Oklahoma State won six matches and edged Iowa State 22-15 in a Big 12 Conference dual wrestling meet Sunday.

The 15th-ranked Cyclones (7-2, 4-1) got decisions from Chase Straw at 157, Willie Miklus at 197 and Ian Parker at 141, along with an injury default victory for Jarrett Degen at 149.

Miklus' win was the 50th dual victory of his career. Iowa State's ninth-ranked Austin Gomez lost a 5-4 battle to No. 3 Dayton Fix on riding time, and No. 14 Parker defeated No. 13 Kaid Brock 6-3.

