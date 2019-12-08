PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton’s 12th-ranked wrestling team was no match for No. 1 Iowa Sunday as the Hawkeyes whipped the Tigers 30-9 in a non-conference dual meet.
Iowa got key wins at 149 and 197 pounds. Third-ranked Pat Lugo pulled out a 3-2 tiebreaker victory over No. 14 Mike D’Angelo at 149, and third-ranked Jacob Warner edged second-ranked Pat Brucki 5-4 at 197 pounds.
Alex Marinelli had a pin, Austin DeSanto and Michael Kemerer posted technical falls and Max Murin and Tony Cassioppi won major decisions for Iowa (4-0). Princeton fell to 1-2.
Iowa 30, Princeton 9
125 — Patrick Glory (Pr) dec. Aaron Cashman, 10-4, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall over Sean Pierson, 25-10, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) maj. dec. Marshall Keller, 12-2, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Mike D’Angelo, 3-2, TB1, 157 — Quincy Monday (Pr) dec. Kaleb Young, 3-2, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned Connor Melbourne, 6:20, 174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) tech. fall over Kevin Parker, 19-4, 184 — Travis Stefanik (Pr) dec. Nelson Brands, 7-6, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Patrick Brucki, 5-4, 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) maj. dec. Aiden Conner, 10-2. Att. — 2,284.
