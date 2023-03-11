As a team it was not the tournament Wartburg College wanted to have at the Division III wrestling championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, Va. Saturday.

But at the end of the weekend, the Knights had something to be happy about.

Junior Zane Mulder captured the 48th individual national championship with a 7-5 victory over Jared Stricker of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the 174-pound championship match.

“I’ve dreamt of that moment since I was a little kid of jumping into my dad’s arms after winning a National Championship,” Mulder said. Family members are allowed to sit mat side during championship matches. “The feeling is so surreal right now; there’s so many people to thank, I just can’t put it into words right now.”

Mulder fell behind early to Stricker, 2-1 after 1 period, and then after he scored a takedown with 1:26 left in the second, Stricker reversed him for a 5-3 lead.

An escape with a 59 seconds left, and then a takedown with 24 seconds left in the second period gave Mulder a 6-5 lead after two periods. He escaped just eight seconds into the third and despite a flurry of action over the final two minutes on both wrestlers parts, no scoring was had and Mulder was crowed a champion.

Massoma Endene made it twice as sweet with a 10-6 win over Coy Spooner of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy to win the 197 title.

Endene twice score takedowns and took Spooner to his back in the first period to build an 8-1 lead.

"I’m from Dallas, Texas. I haven’t been home in 8 months," Endene said. "I’ve been thinking about this moment all year."

That victory lifted the Knights to national runner-up status as it vaulted them past Baldwin Wallace by one point, 67.5 to 66.

Augsburg University captured its 14th national title as the Auggies led wire-to-wire winning for the second team in four years in Roanoke. Augsburg finished with 101 points.

Augsburg finished with seven all-Americans, including one champion

And in one of the most unique championship matches in Division III history, Rhode Island College’s Nathan Lackman edged his brother, Matt Lackman of Alvernia University, to win at 165.

Nathan scored with 1 minute and 5 seconds left in sudden victory to win the battle of brothers, 3-1, and win his second consecutive title.

In another unusual championship match, in a battle of unseeded wrestlers Sam Stuhl of Augsburg beat Ethan Harsted of Wheaton College 5-1 to win at 141.

During the morning session, Mulder and Endene earned their finals appearances.

Mulder was in complete control of his 174 semifinal against Oswego State’s Charlie Grygas. He scored with 35 seconds left in the first, rode out Grygas in the second and then used a quick escape in the third to build a 3-0 lead and with the ride time point tacked on, won 4-0, for his 100th career victory.

Endene, a junior college national runner up last year at Iowa Lakes, scored a 2-1 win over Tyler Hannah of Wisconsin-Platteville in the semifinals.

The difference was stalling point issued against Hannah midway through the third period. He had also been warned for stalling in the first period.

Trailing by 22 ½ points after day one, Wartburg needed to be near perfect on Saturday in order to potentially chase down Augsburg.

That proved difficult to accomplish.

It started off good when Zayren Terukina won his third consecutive consolation match beating Josh Wilson of Greensboro, 3-1, in sudden victory at 141

But Augsburg, despite taking a couple of hits on the consolation side, continued to shine. Unseeded Sam Stuhl reached the 141 finals with a 6-3 win over second-seeded Jacob Reed of Ohio Northern.

Then in critical head-to-head matches at 157 and 165, Wartburg fell short.

Auggie Tyler Shilson dominated David Hollinsworth, 13-0, in a 157 semifinal. Then in a 165 consolation match, Cooper Willis of Augsburg used a third period ride out to beat the Knights’ Nathan Fuller, 2-0.

Those two losses effectively knocked Wartburg out of contention for the team title and put Augsburg near the finish line of its 14th title.

Teurkina and Hollinsgworth each finished sixth, while Fuller won his final match of the tournament to finish seventh at 165.

After losing in the semifinals to defending champion Jarrit Shinhoster of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Luther College’s Donovan Corn won back-to-back consolation matches, including a 7-1 decision over Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann of Augsburg to finish third at 184.