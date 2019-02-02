EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Division III powerhouse Augsburg dominated Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Don Parker Open wrestling tournament Saturday.
Luther had three wrestlers place among the top six. Connor Murphy won a 9-4 decision to take third at 125 pounds, Brier Babin finished third at 133 when his opponent couldn’t wrestle and Norse 133-pounder Tyler Difiore was sixth.
Upper Iowa, which send a small group to the tournament, got a third-place finish from 184-pounder Connor Williams. He pinned his opponent in the placing match.
