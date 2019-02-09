Try 1 month for 99¢
DECORAH -- Luther won seven matches, including three pins, as the Norse took down Buena Vista 34-10 in American Rivers Conference wrestling Friday night.

Teagen Miller, Ira Kuehn and Keenan Feldpausch posted the pins while Tyler DiFiore won by technical fall and Connor Murphy and Gilbert Valadez added major decisions.

Luther improved to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in ARC duals while Buena Vista finished 5-8 and 2-6.

