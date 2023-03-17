TULSA, Okla. – David Carr would prefer to open up his matches and win going away.

But sometimes, admits Carr, you just have to find a way to win

In a technical match that saw neither wrestler get out of position, Carr, the Iowa State senior, scored a 2-1 win over Stanford’s Shane Griffth in a 165-pound quarterfinal Friday in a battle of past national champions at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships at the BOK Center.

“It felt like it,” Carr answered if he thought Griffith was trying to keep it close and determine it with one good flurry. “I was trying to get to my offense a lot, take a lot of shots and try to present myself.

“You try to open it up, but sometimes you have to win the close ones, too.”

Each wrestler scored an escape, but it was Carr’s more than a minute of riding time that proved to be the difference.

It was the challenge of facing Griffith, who won at 165 in 2021, among other challenges on why Carr moved up from 157 to 165 this year.

“This weight is a deep weight,” Carr said. “Every single guy is tough. I like that challenge. I moved up for that challenge to get better at wrestling and to become a better person. Keep growing my character, my resilience and as being a man of God. At the end of the day, wrestling is just something I do, my faith is truly who I am.”

Carr’s victory set up a unique historical match in the semifinals where Carr will face Quincy Monday of Princeton.

It is exactly 30 years since Carr’s father, Nate, beat Monday’s father, Kenny, in the 150-pound national finals, the third of three national championships Nate Carr won for Iowa State. He also beat Monday, of Oklahoma State, in the 1992 150 national finals.

“It will absolutely be a cool moment,” David Carr said.

Iowa State's other quarterfinalist, Marcus Coleman, dropped a 3-1 sudden victory decision to Trey Munoz of Oregon State at 184.

The Cyclones still have alive Zach Redding at 133, Casey Swiderski at 141, and Sam Schuyler at 285 are still alive to become all-Americans.

Iowa had three advance to the semifinals.

Some were happy, one was not as happy.

The big thing was both of Iowa’s top-seeded wrestlers Spencer Lee and Real Woods advanced with quarterfinal wins.

Lee came off the mat unhappy after scoring a 14-4 decision over Anthony Noto of Lock Haven.

Like usual, Lee came out like a gangbuster to open the match and built a 10-0 lead in the first period which included 2 minutes and 33 seconds of ride time.

But Noto turned Lee for four points in the second period, and nearly caught him in a half close to turning Lee to his back in the third period, before Lee escaped late and scored a takedown late for his third bonus-point win of the championships.

“Should’ve kept scoring, it is that simple,” Lee said.

Woods, after escaping Dylan D’Emillio of Ohio State, 7-5, in the second round, was absolutely dominate in beating Missouri’s Alan Hart, 9-0, in the quarterfinals.

Woods scored takedowns in each of the periods and turned Hart for two after his score in the first period to build an early advantage.

Woods said the difference between a so-so performance Thursday night and a great performance Friday morning was he had better nutrition and better physical prep.

“Felt great, definitely a lot better than yesterday,” Woods said. “Made some adjustments. Being this far into my career and still have hiccups and mistakes made … I’m not talking about out on the mat. But in terms of my preparation … it is crazy to think about that still happens. There is still a lot to learn … so many things come into factor and you really have to weigh in everything and take nothing for granted.”

Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi scored in sudden victory to beat returning national finalist Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, 3-1, to advance.

Iowa’s other two quarterfinalists lost close decisions.

Max Murin pushed three-time national champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell right to the finish before losing 8-7, at 149. And at 174, Nelson Brands dropped a 2-0 decision to past national champion Mekhi Lewis if Virginia Tech at 174.

The Hawkeyes also have Jacob Warner alive in the consolations at 197.

Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen reached the semifinals for the second time in his career with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota’s Isaiah Salazar at 184.

Keckeisen said Salazar did a great job of staying in position and reattacking when Keckeisen attempted shots.

But unlike last year when Bernie Truax beat Keckeisen because he could get to the legs and finish, Keckeisen was ready this time.

“He got in on my legs,” Keckeisen said. “That is something I worked on this summer to …where it was, ‘ooh, I’m good here too.

“It was just a point of emphasis…last year if you got to my legs you probably were scoring. My head and hands defense is pretty good, if you break that, get past that I have added a layer there.”

Salazar was never able to finish, and eventually Keckeisen was able to break though the Gopher’s defense and scored on a low double-leg with 1:21 left in the third period and that takedown turned out to be the difference.

“It feels good,” Keckeisen. “It is just going out there and giving my best effort. That is the standard is giving your best effort and I felt I did that.”

The victory assured Keckeisen of his third all-American performance as he became the 14th all-time three-time all-American in Northern Iowa history.

UNI also had Kyle Biscoglia at 133 and Austin Yant at 165 each reached the all-American round set to be contested Friday night.

PHOTOS: NCAA wrestling championships Friday Kyle Biscoglia UNI Friday 2 Parker Keckeisen Friday 3 Tony Cassioppi Iowa Friday Swiderski Iowa State Friday 2 Kyle Biscoglia Friday Swiderski Friday spencer lee friday 1 Parker Keckeisen Friday 1 David Carr quarterfinals Derek Holschlag Friday 1 Sam Schuyler Iowa State Friday Cael Happel Friday