DUBUQUE -- Maryville University crowned five champions at Saturday's Flash Flanigan tournament in Dubuque.
Iowa State's Caleb Fuessley won the 125-pound Open Division while Upper Iowa's Tate Murty was the 141-pound champion.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Upper Iowa's Chase Luensman was the runner-up at 149, and Ryan Steffen was second at 157. Iowa State's Austin Stotts also took second at 174 pounds.
032619kw-drew-foster-02
SHARING A LAUGH WITH THE CHAMP
032319ho-foster-wins
032319ho-foster-celebrates
032319ho-ncaa-schwab-cheers
032319ho-ncaa-foster-finals
032319ho-ncaa-foster-wins
032319ho-ncaa-lee
032219-ncaa-foster-schwab
032219ho-ncaa-foster-ness
032219ho-ncaa-foster-wins
032219ho-ncaa-foster
032219ho-ncaa-foster-2
032219ho-ncaa-lee
032219ho-ncaa-young
032119ho-ncaa-foster
032119ho-ncaa-steiert
032119ho-ncaa-degen
032119ho-voting-clipart
032119ho-ncaa-thomsen
032119ho-ncaa-steiert-2
032119ho-ncaa-DeSanto
032119ho-ncaa-young
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.