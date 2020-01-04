{{featured_button_text}}
DUBUQUE -- Maryville University crowned five champions at Saturday's Flash Flanigan tournament in Dubuque.

Iowa State's Caleb Fuessley won the 125-pound Open Division while Upper Iowa's Tate Murty was the 141-pound champion.

Upper Iowa's Chase Luensman was the runner-up at 149, and Ryan Steffen was second at 157. Iowa State's Austin Stotts also took second at 174 pounds.

