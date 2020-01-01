{{featured_button_text}}

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel advanced to the Southern Scuffle semifinals with a trio of victories Wednesday.

The Cyclone 285-pounder won 8-4, 16-6 and 5-1 decisions.

Chase Straw (165) and Julien Broderson (184) lost in the quarterfinals.

Straw opened with 6-1 and 6-3 win before falling to Stanford's Shane Griffith by an 11-2 major decision.

Broderson, competing unattached, posted a 13-4 major decision and a 7-1 victor. In the quarterfinals, he lost to Pitt's Nino Bonaccorsi, 17-4.

Iowa State is in 18th place in the team standings with 26.5 points.

