TULSA, Okla. – The arena was still abuzz Saturday morning when more buzzing news was delivered to the NCAA Division I wrestling championships crowd at the BOK Center.

A little more than 12 hours after Purdue’s Matt Ramos shocked the tournament by upsetting Iowa’s three-time national champion Spencer Lee in the semifinals it was announced Lee would medically forfeit his remaining matches in the championships.

“It has been a long road of a recovery for Spencer Lee. He will medically forfeit out of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships today in Tulsa,” a release from the University of Iowa athletics stated.

That statement concluded one of the most decorated careers in Iowa’s lengthy wrestling history.

Despite falling short of becoming the fifth four-time champ in history, Lee finished his career with 98 victories, three national titles, two Hodge Trophies, and an AAU James E. Sullivan Award -- a most impressive career.

But the message his teammates wanted to be heard was that Lee means more to them than the awards and honors he's collected.

“Spencer is dealing with his own stuff,” now five-time all-American Jacob Warner said. “He needs to know we love him…whatever he needs moving forward is what I can give him and he has got to know he is loved and not by teammates, but friends. That is my message.”

Nelson Brands, who earned his first all-American finish as a Hawkeye, said he couldn’t wait to see one of his great friends, admitting he hadn’t talked to Lee since the loss because he was concentrating on his remaining matches.

“Our team … it is individual right now, but now I am going to go talk to him, go keep track of my buddy, my teammate for life and … he was one hell of a Black and Gold wrestler.”

Not only did Lee’s career wrap up Saturday, but so did that of two other six-year Hawkeyes – Max Murin and Warner.

After losing in the blood round three times, Murin broke through for his first all-American finish Friday night.

He lost a pair of matches on Saturday to Kyle Parco of Arizona State and Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech to finish sixth at 149, which he says was disappointing, but in reflecting on his career he felt grateful that his teammates and the Iowa coaching staff convinced him to compete one more season.

“I was totally out of it last year and I wasn’t going to come back,” Murin said. “But my coaches and teammates showed a lot of love and talked me into a sixth year. Terry (assistant coach Terry Brands) put me under his wing the whole year and now I’m an all-American.

“Obviously, not the way I wanted it to end, but I felt I gave it my all and left it all out there. I’m extremely grateful of my coaches and teammates.”

Warner, counting his all-American award from the cancelled COVID 2020 championships, earned his fifth podium finish by winning four straight backside matches before falling to Rocky Elam of Missouri in the consolation semifinals, the same wrestler he lost to in the second round.

Warner rebounded to beat Ethan Laird of Rider for fifth, 7-3.

“I was hurting Thursday night,” Warner said after his second round loss. “I’m not going to lie. I didn’t want to wrestle, but I’m not a coward. I will go out there and wrestle and put my heart and soul on the mat. If I lose, I lose, but I gave it my best effort. Luckily, not lucky because I put a lot of time and effort into this and it was enough to get on the podium and be satisfied.”

Iowa coach Tom Brands said his senior group was special.

“They’re journeyman,” Brands said. “They stayed in it. They’re loyal. That’s probably the biggest characteristic that comes to mind is loyalty – to themselves, to their path, to their drive and what they’re after.

“Loyalty to each other and team. Tight-knit there.”

Brands took fifth at 174, beating Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State, 4-2, for fifth.

It has been an incredible season for the junior who started the season by getting in a motorcycle accident in October and breaking his left collarbone.

“Motorcycles hurt when you hit the ground,” Brands sad. “I was riding Drake (Ayala’s) motorcycle because my car was in the shop and I hit the pavement going pretty hard and it snapped my collarbone (left) and now I’ve got two plates and nine screws.”

Brands said it took three or four weeks to recover, but once he was healthy he knew he was capable of a top finish. He said the positivity displayed by his coaching staff and teammates helped him persevere.

“I got this little gut check, and that is the best part of overcoming injuries and hardships is I get to feel a little better about a fifth place finish even though I don’t feel very good about it … I want to be on the top of that stand.”

Iowa also got a fourth from Tony Cassioppi at 285.

The Hawkeyes were guaranteed of finishing second after the medal matches behind Penn State which clinched its 10th title in 12 years Friday night by placing five wrestlers into the finals.

Iowa had senior Real Woods in the 141 finals, a match that finished past deadline.

Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman capped off his career with a fifth-place finish at 184. He dropped a 5-2 decision to second-seeded Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State in the consolation semifinals, before receiving a medical forfeit in the fifth-place match from Trey Munoz of Oregon State.

“I put a lot into this sport and this program. I feel good,” Coleman said. “I had a great career and I just kept on getting better and better. I love my career and what I did for my school.”

Coleman finishes as a two-time all-American and with a 99-42 all-time mark.