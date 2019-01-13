AMES -- Iowa State won eight of 10 matches and put a 31-6 beatdown on Fresno State in a Big 12 Conference dual wrestling meet Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
Included in the Cyclones' wins were four bonus-point victories. Ian Parker started the meet with a 19-5 major decision at 141 pounds, Marcus Coleman added a 14-1 major at 174, Alex Mackall pinned his opponent at 125 and Austin Gomez racked up a 24-5 technical fall at 133.
Sam Colbray and Gannon Gremmel also won key matches for Iowa State, edging their opponents by a single point.
Now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 action, the 21st-ranked Cyclones wrestle at Rider Thursday at 6 p.m. Fresno State slipped to 4-6 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.
