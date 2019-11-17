{{featured_button_text}}

AMES -- David Carr made an impressive collegiate debut and 12th-ranked Iowa State put together a 24-15 dual wrestling win over Bucknell Sunday.

Wrestling at 157 pounds, Carr racked up a technical fall over Jaden Fisher, 18-3 for one of three bonus point victories by the Cyclones. Jarrett Degen recorded a 15-5 major decision at 149 pounds and Marcus Coleman pinned his opponent at 174.

Other Cyclone winners were Alex Mackall, Ian Parker and Sam Colbray.

Iowa State is now 1-0 on the season while Bucknell fell to 0-2.

