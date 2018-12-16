AMES — Iowa State put together a strong performance and routed Ohio 33-6 in a wrestling dual meet Sunday night at Hilton Coliseum.
The 23rd-ranked Cyclones (2-1) won eight of the 10 matches, including one forfeit victory, and scored bonus points in four of their victories.
Iowa State got a major decision from 19th-ranked Ian Parker at 141 pounds as he improved to 10-2 on the season. Jarrett Degen, ranked eighth, followed with a second-period pin as he hiked his record to 9-1.
After Ohio won a pair of decisions to make the team score 19-6, the Cyclones won the final four matches to put the meet away. Marcus Coleman had six takedowns in a 14-6 major decision at 174 and fifth-ranked Willie Miklus dominated his 197-pound match with a 17-2 technical fall.
Other Iowa State winners were Austin Gomez at 133, Sam Colbray at 184 and Gannon Gremmel at 285 pounds.
The Cyclones’ next competition is Jan. 1-2 at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
UPPER IOWA NINTH: Upper Iowa finished in ninth place at the 39-team Midwest Classic in Indianapolis that wrapped up Sunday.
McKendree took the team title with 127.5 points. The Peacocks finished with 61 points.
Justin Folley finished fourth for Upper Iowa at 133 pounds, falling 10-4 to Tate Barnhardt of the University of Mary in the third-place match. Folley is 17-4 on the season.
Peacock 184-pounder Dalton Hahn defeated Brody Connor of Indianapolis by medical forfeit in the fifth-place to improve to 20-4 on the season.
Iowa St. 33, Ohio 6
125 — Alex Mackall (ISU) won by forfeit, 133 — Austin Gomez (ISU) dec. Mario Guillen, 5-3, 141 — Ian Parker (ISU) maj. dec. Kyran Hagan, 12-1, 149 — Jarrett Degen (ISU) pinned Alec Hagen, 4:56, 157 — Zac Carson (Ohio) dec. Chase Straw, 7-4, 165 — Colt Yinger (Ohio) dec. Skyler St. John, 4-3, 174 — Marcus Coleman (ISU) maj. dec. Joe Terry, 14-6, 184 — Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Hunter Yeargan, 9-8, 197 — Willie Miklus (ISU) tech. fall over Nathan Hall, 17-2, 285 — Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Zach Parker, 7-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.