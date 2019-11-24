AMES -- As much as it's about how second-ranked Iowa starts, today’s dual at Iowa State is more about how the Hawkeyes finish.
Iowa State won four matches in the final seconds a year ago, throwing a 19-18 scare at the Hawkeyes in an early December dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“We have to expect to wrestle the whole match,’’ Iowa 125-pounder Spencer Lee said. “We can’t put ourselves in a position where it comes down to that, and if it does we need to be ready to finish things off.’’
The one-point victory was the closest the Cyclones have wrestled the Hawkeyes since claiming a 19-16 win over Iowa in 2004 in Iowa City.
Iowa has won the 15 duals between the teams since and has earned wins in 30 of its last 31 meetings with ISU.
“You can’t take anybody for granted,’’ Iowa 157-pounder Kaleb Young said. “You have to go out and compete hard from the start and you can’t let up.’’
Lee said the Cyclones left the Hawkeyes with that lesson a year ago.
“It’s not something you like, but it did send a message,’’ Lee said. “This is a big meet. It’s big for us. It’s big for them. You have to approach it that way.’’
Iowa coach Tom Brands, 14-0 against the Cyclones, spends time all season preaching about the importance of being ready to wrestle seven minutes, or more if needed.
“Always, and that’s not just about last year. This is this year and the same thing applies. You have to be ready to work until the very end,’’ Brands said. “That’s a lesson we talk about all the time. Don’t let up. Don’t make yourself vulnerable. Guys have to be ready to wrestle until the match is over.’’
In today’s dual between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, both off to 1-0 starts this season, the potential exists for as many as nine matches to feature a pair of rated wrestlers.
That includes the possibility of a pair of top-five wrestlers meeting at 149, where Iowa’s third-ranked Pat Lugo and Iowa State’s fourth-ranked Jarrett Degen rank among the nation’s elite.
Degen won two matches between the wrestlers last season, deciding a 7-4 match in the dual in the first tiebreaker before earning an 11-9 decision in the seventh-place match at the NCAA Championships.
“Got to finish,’’ Brands said. “When things were going (Lugo’s) way, you have to put the clamps on him. That’s a real fundamental thing, finish him off. You can’t be sloppy in a match like that. You have to be strong with fundamentals and find a way to get it done.’’
That starts before the finish.
“You have to put yourself in a strong or the best position you can and follow that up with a big finish,’’ Brands said.
Young faces his own challenge today.
The second-ranked 157-pounder faces highly-regarded Iowa State freshman David Carr, who matches Young’s 1-0 start and is ranked as high as sixth in early-season polls.
“I’m just looking forward to going out and competing,’’ Young said. “It doesn’t matter who I’m out there against, it is the next challenge and I prepare for it like any other match. I get ready to be at my best.’’
Young welcomes that next challenge.
“When you get to this level, you’re going to be in a position where you see good wrestlers and you have to prepare to take on that guy,’’ he said. “But really at the end of the day whether it is Chattanooga or Penn State or Ohio State, you have to get ready.’’
That’s never been an issue for Lee.
“I’ve said it since the day I stepped on campus. My next match is my biggest match,’’ Lee said. “I’ll continue to say that until I’m done. It’s always about getting ready for that next one.’’
