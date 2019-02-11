CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Iowa State's 12th-ranked wrestling team had three bonus-point wins among six total victories as the Cyclones topped Oregon State 23-14 in non-conference wrestling action Monday.
Austin Gomez struck the first big blow for Iowa State (10-2) with a pin at 133 pounds. Consecutive decisions by Jarrett Degen, Chase Straw and Logan Schumacher staked the Cyclones to a big lead, and Samuel Colbray and Willie Miklus clinched the win with major decisions.
Oregon State fell to 4-7.
