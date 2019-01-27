EVANSTON, Ill. -- Iowa's fourth-ranked wrestling team wasn't at full strength, but the Hawkeyes still had enough firepower to hand Northwestern a 32-7 Big Ten defeat Sunday.
Austin DeSanto and Alex Marinelli posted major decisions, Cash Wilcke added a pin and Sam Stoll won by injury default at 285 pounds as Iowa improved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten without regulars Spencer Lee and Mitch Bowman.
It was the 15th straight win for Marinelli (15-0) and ninth in a row for DeSanto (13-1).
The Hawkeyes piled up 18 minutes of riding time and a 19-4 advantage in takedowns. Northwestern fell to 3-7 and 1-4.
