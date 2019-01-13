Try 1 month for 99¢

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fourth-ranked Iowa won seven matches, including three matchups of top 10 wrestlers, on the way to a 24-10 Big Ten wrestling win over rival Minnesota Sunday.

Fifth-ranked Kaleb Young got the Hawkeyes (7-0, 2-0) started with a 7-1 decision over ninth-ranked Steve Bleise at 157 pounds. Second-ranked Spencer Lee later added a 4-0 win over No. 6 Sean Russell at 125 pounds, and 10th-ranked Austin DeSanto handled No. 7 Ethan Lizak 6-1 at 133 pounds.

Iowa also got a pin from second-ranked Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds and a major decision from No. 12 Pat Lugo over No. 20 Tommy Thorn at 149 pounds.

The Hawkeyes' next meet is Friday when 24th-ranked Rutgers visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 8 p.m. dual.

