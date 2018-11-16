Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA CITY -- Newcomers Austin DeSanto and Max Murin recorded back-to-back pins in their first Carver-Hawkeye appearances Friday as third-ranked Iowa tossed Princeton 31-10 in a dual wrestling meet.

Spencer Lee got the Hawkeyes started with a technical fall at 125 pounds before DeSanto and Murin put their opponents away early in the next two matches.

Iowa (3-0) also got a pin from Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds and a major decision from Aaron Costello at 285.

