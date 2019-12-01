IOWA CITY — Iowa’s first dual wrestling meet of the season as the country’s No. 1-ranked team was a smashing success Sunday night.
The Hawkeyes won nine of the 10 matches, including a technical fall and a pin, and overpowered sixth-ranked Wisconsin 32-3 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It was the 100th Big Ten dual victory for head coach Tom Brands.
Spencer Lee won a 16-0 technical fall at 125 pounds for Iowa and Michael Kemerer pinned Jared Krattiger at 174.
One of the night’s featured bouts came at 165 pounds where two-time All-Americans Alex Marinelli and Evan Wick went at it with Marinelli winning by a 4-2 margin. Another key matchup took place at 133 where Iowa’s second-ranked Austin DeSanto upended No. 1-ranked Seth Gross, 6-2.
You have free articles remaining.
The Hawkeyes (3-0) also got an upset win at 285 where 12th-ranked Tony Cassioppi knocked off second-ranked Badger Trent Hillger 3-2.
Other Iowa winners were Max Murin, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young and Jacob Warner. The only win for Wisconsin (6-1) came at 184 pounds where Johnny Sebastian edged Cash Wilcke 7-5 in the second sudden-victory period.
Iowa 32, Wisconsin 3
125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Michael Cullen, 16-0, 3:13, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) dec. Seth Gross, 6-2, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Tristan Moran, 3-2, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Cole Martin, 5-3, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Garrett Model, 12-6, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Evan Wick, 4-2, 174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) pinned Jared Krattiger, 5 46, 184 — Johnny Sebastian (Wis) dec. Cash Wilcke, 7-5, SV2, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Taylor Watkins, 5-2, 285 — Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) dec. Trent Hillger, 3-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.