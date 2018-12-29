Try 1 month for 99¢

EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa’s wrestling team bolted to a big lead after the opening session of the Midlands Championships Saturday.

The Hawkeyes advanced 12 wrestlers to Saturday night’s quarterfinal round while compiling 59.5 points. Princeton was second at 36.5 points with UNI third with 36 points.

Iowa wrestlers who advanced included defending Midlands champions Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds, Cash Wilcke at 184 and Sam Stoll at 285. They were joined in the quarterfinals by Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Spencer Lee (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Paul Glynn (133), Vince Turk (141), Max Murin (141), Jacob Warner (197) and unattached competitor Tony Cassioppi (285).

UNI’s six quarterfinalists were Josh Alber (141), Michael Blockhus (unattached at 141), Max Thomsen (149), Bryce Steiert (165), Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184).

Alber recorded a pin, a major decision and a regular decision. Blockhus won a major decision and a sudden victory decision. Thomsen had a regular decision and a major decision. Steiert dominated with two pins and a technical fall, Lujan had a pin and a decision and Foster had a technical fall and a pin.

