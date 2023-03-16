TULSA, Okla. – There is still plenty of wrestling left to contest.

That was really all Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands wanted to say after two rounds of the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Thursday inside the BOK Center.

Like their in-state counterparts Iowa State and Northern Iowa, the Hawkeyes had some big wins and they have some wounds to lick.

In all, all 25 wrestlers that qualified from Iowa, Iowa State and UNI advanced to day two.

The Hawkeyes sit in second place with 21.5 points behind Penn State’s 26 points. The Nittany Lions have seven quarterfinalists and eight wrestlers remaining.

“We have to get ready for day two, and that is real,” Brands said. “We just have a lot of wrestling to do.

Iowa’s five quarterfinalist are Spencer Lee (125), Real Woods (141), Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174) and Tony Cassioppi (285)

Spencer Lee needed just more than 3 minutes to win his first two matches as he continues his quest for a fourth NCAA title.

After scoring a first-period pin in his opening match, Lee led 10-0 just 1:03 into the first period en route to a 16-0 technical fall over Jack Medley of Michigan in the second round.

Real Woods followed suit at 141, but not with out a serious challenge from Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emillo. Woods built an early 4-1 lead, but D’Emillo pushed him to the finish an only after a lengthy review after the clock expired challenging whether D’Emillo had scored a tying TD, did Woods secure a 7-5 win.

Max Murin kept Iowa rolling making it three in the quarters with a 3-1 win over Jaden Abbas of Stanford at 149.

Brands, the 11th seed, took down sixth-seeded Ethan Smith of Ohio State, 3-1 in the second round scoring the match winner with under 10 seconds to go.

Cassioppi registered his second major the day in the second round, blanking UNI’s Tyrell Gordon, 9-0. Cassioppi has outscored his two opponents, 19-0.

Iowa State advanced a pair of wrestlers to the quarterfinals and the Cyclones have all eight qualifiers remaining.

David Carr scored a major decision over Austin Yant, 15-4, and Marcus Coleman moved into the 184 quarters with a 2-1 tiebreaker win over Iowa’s Abe Assad.

“Thursday night is tough,” ISU head coach Kevin Dresser said. “I think the bright spot, two on the front and six on the back and you find out what everybody is made of on Friday morning. That is for sure.”

UNI head coach Doug Schwab was succinct in his assessment of the Panthers day.

UNI won all seven of its first round matches, but stumbled to a 1-6 session only advancing top-seeded Parker Kecekeisen to the quarterfinals.

“It is a brutal ass tournament,” Schwab said. “If you are a 15, 16, 17 seeds and you are running back into No. 1 and No. 2s…but you have to be able to beat some guys you are not supposed to beat.”

In the second round, UNI lost to a 2, 3, 2, 6, 1 and 4 seeds.

“I can tell you one thing about our team is they are a gritty group,” Schwab said. “That is part of what we are founded on. I know they will come back. When you get on the back side of tournaments, you have to be a gritty SOB that is willing to fight for everything.

“Sometimes you have to lick your wounds and go get ready for the next thing.”

Keckeisen, after winning by major decision, struggled to score in a 4-2 win over Tate Samuelson of Lehigh in the second round at 184.

The two-time all-American said he has erase some bad toughts.

“Two wins,” Keckeisen said. “It is good to get those wins, but realize doubt is going to come every match and are you going to give in or you not.

“I would say in that last one I let it (doubt) go too long. I backed off a little bit. The ultimate goal is to trust my attacks, keep attacking … dodging bullets.”

The opening session could not have been much better for Iowa, Iowa State and UNI. The trio combined to go 21-4, with UNI starting 7-0.

The Hawkeyes opening session was highlighted by bonus wins from both of their top-seeded wrestlers.

Lee needed just 36 seconds to pin Tucker Owens of Air Force at 125, and Real Woods rolled to a 13-1 win over Kal Miller of Maryland at 141.

Iowa also got wins from Murin at 148, Patrick Kennedy at 165, Brands at 174, Abe Assad at 184, Jacob Warner at 197 and Cassioppi at 285.

Brands victory was the most thrilling as he scored a takedown and near fall in the waning seconds against North Carolina’s Alex Faison to win 6-2.

Iowa State went 6-2 and got a 10-2 major decision over Josh Kim of Harvard from Carr at 165. Coleman added a second major when he topped Jacob Ferriera of Hofstra, 12-3, at 184.

Zach Redding at 133, Paniro Johnson at 149, Yonger Bastida at 197 and Sam Schuyler at 285 also won.

Redding was in complete control in a 7-2 win over Domenic Zaccone of Campbell. Johnson, the true freshmen at 149, needed overcome some nerves to pull out a 3-2 tiebreaker win over Alec Hagan of Ohio. Bastida beat Evan Bockman of Utah Valley, 5-2, and Schuyler edged Michael Wolfgram of West Virginia, 4-2.

Highlighting the Panthers opening round was a pin by Biscoglia at 133 over Oregon State’s Jason Shaner in 6 minutes and 2 seconds.

Biscoglia fell behind early, but controlled much of the last two periods.

Top-seeded Keckeisen picked up a 12-3 major decision at 184 over Anthony Carman at 184. To

UNI also got wins from Cael Happel at 141, Colin Realbuto at 149, Derek Holschlag at 157, Austin Yant at 165 and Tyrell Gordon at 285.

“I thought guys did a heck of a job,” Schwab said. “You have to find ways to win tough matches. You only can win all of them by winning the first one.”

Happel’s 4-3 victory over Matt Kazmir of Columbia at 141 was big in many ways for the Lisbon native. In two previous trips to the BOK Center at the Big 12 championships, Happel went 0-4.

“I finally got one,” Happel said. “Feels good to get some demons out there. Everything felt all right, now just got to keep it going.”

Realbuto beat Mitch Moore of Oklahoma, 9-3, Holschlag edged Michigan State’s Chase Saldate, 4-3. Yant dominated Joshua Ogunsanya of Columbus, 8-1, and Tyrell Gordon used a riding time point to beat Konner Doucet of Oklahoma State, 2-1, at 285.

