KENT, Ohio — Iowa became just the fourth school in NCAA history to reach 1,000 dual meet victories when the Hawkeyes defeated Cal State Bakersfield in the first of two dual meets Friday.
Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Oregon State are the other programs with 1,000 wins.
Iowa handled Cal State-Bakersfield 36-3, then pinned a 45-0 loss on Kent State.
Spencer Lee had a pair of technical falls and Austin DeSanto one. Max Murin, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young and Alex Marinelli recorded pins for the Hawkeyes.
Summaries
IOWA 36, CS BAKERSFIELD 3
125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Alex Hernandez-Fegueroa 18-0, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall over Sean Niclell, 22-6, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) maj. dec. Carlos Herrera, 18-4, 149 — Russell Rohlfing (CSB) dec. Pat Lugo, 10-9, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) maj. dec. Wyatt Gerl, 13-4, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) maj. dec. Jacob Thalin, 14-4, 174 — Myles Wilson (Iowa) maj. dec. Bryan Battisto, 12-4, 184 — Cash Wilcke (Iowa) maj. dec. Dominic Ducharme, 12-4, 197 — Mitch Bowman (Iowa) dec. Mark Penyacsek, 6-2, 285 — Aaron Costello (Iowa) dec. Jacob Sieder, 6-1.
IOWA 45, KENT ST. 0
125 — Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Jake Ferri, 18-0, 133 — DeSanto (Iowa) dec. Raphael Rodriguez, 8-7, 141 — Murin (Iowa) pinned Cory Simpson, 4:29, 149 — Lugo (Iowa) pinned Kody Komara, 2:17, 157 — Young (Iowa) pinned Richard Jackson, 4:04, 165 — Marinelli (Iowa) pinned Isaac Bast, 2:16, 174 — Wilson (Iowa) dec. Dylan Barreiro, 12-9, 184 — Wilcke (Iowa) maj. dec. Andrew McNalley, 18-7, 197 — Connor Corbin (Iowa) dec. Shane Mast, 8-3, 285 — Costello (Iowa) dec. Billy Bolia, 4-1.
